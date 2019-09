Did you know that the ice cream emoji is just the poop emoji re-purposed?

In honour of tonight’s Emoji Art Show in New York City, creative agency 5Loom created a timeline of emoji development that points out this and other pivotal moments in emoji history.

Check it out:

