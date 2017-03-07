A python breeder made an Emoji snake

A selective python breeder has created an Emoji Ball Python snake after 8 years of trying.

Justin Kobylka breeds snakes with unique patterns and sells them.

The patterns are caused by recessive mutations that do occur naturally, but it is extremely unlikely to happen in the wild.

The extremely rare snake could be sold for at least $US4,500 but Justin told Business Insider that he will keep this particular animal due to it’s “uniqueness”.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks to Joe Daunt.

