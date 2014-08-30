You Can Now Try Out The Ridiculous Emoji-Only Messaging App, Emojli

It can be refreshing when an app doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s what you get with Emojli, the first emoji-only messaging app.

That’s right, it’s literally all emojis.

Your username: emojis. Want to send a friend a message? You’ll only be able to send messages composed entirely in emojis.

Even the Emojli team knows it’s creating a bit of a joke, but in a world where emojis are used almost as often as text when messaging, it might just work.

“There’s a messaging app worse than Yo,” reads one of the descriptions on Emojli’s official App Store page, taken from an article in The Wire. “Totally inevitable,” reads another description from Time.

It’s a bold strategy wearing criticism as a badge of honour, but in an app landscape where people’s sheer curiosity made Yo a hit, Emojli could follow suit.

“We know what you’re thinking,” reads the airy voices of the Emojli creators in their announcement video. “This is satire, no one would actually make this thing. It’s not. And we have.”

With the rise of emoji-infused messaging, Emojli is aiming to be a visually based network where traditional spam is a thing of the past because “the worst message you could possibly receive is a pile of poo.”

So what’s the app like?

Emojli’s layout looks a bit like a stripped-down version of Facebook, and you can only hop between your news feed (or is it an inbox), settings, and the friend request page.

It’s hard not to feel ridiculous submitting friend requests in the form of a green frog or thumbs-up emoji, and the emoji-only usernames actually make it a bit confusing to separate a username from their message, since your mind naturally links the characters together.

Time will tell if the concept of an emoji-only messaging app is something people want, but if you’re itching to try it out, you can download Emojli for free over at the App Store.

