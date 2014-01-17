Once You See These Real-Life Emoji, You'll Never Want To Use Them Again

The laughing face, the dancing woman in the red dress, the wrapped gift, the girl getting her hair cut — all of these things are emoji, the graphic “language” built into Apple’s iOS, and they’re slowly but surely taking over the world.

Imagine those cute images in real life. What would they look like?

You need look no further than ads from Innocence en Danger, an international non-profit devoted to fighting the sexual abuse of children.

Gizmodo reports that the ad agency’s tagline for these ads — “Who’s really chatting online with your child?” — promotes awareness for parents whose children are plugged-in, and it’s an intense take.

A good concept, of course, but these images are super creepy:

