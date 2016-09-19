Here are all the winners of the 2016 Emmy Awards

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” led the way with 23 nominations and twelve wins this year, making it the second-highest on the all-time Emmy list.

Below are the winners of the night’s awards.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson – “Baskets” **WINNER**

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”

Tony Hale – “Veep”

Keegan-Michael Key – “Key & Peele”

Matt Walsh – “Veep”

Writing for a Comedy Series

“Catastrophe”

“Master of None” **WINNER**

“Silicon Valley”

“Veep”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”

Gaby Hoffmann – “Transparent”

Allison Janney – “Mum”

Judith Light – “Transparent”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” **WINNER**

Niecy Nash – “Getting On”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”

Alec Berg – “Silicon Valley”

Mike Judge – “Silicon Valley”

Jill Soloway – “Transparent” **WINNER**

David Mandel – “Veep”

Chris Addison – “Veep”

Dale Stern – “Veep”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” **WINNER**

Laurie Metcalf – “Getting On”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Amy Schumer – “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”

Will Forte – “The Last Man on Earth”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch – “Silicon Valley”

Jeffry Tambor – “Transparent” **WINNER**

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice” **WINNER**

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Bob DeLaurentis – “Fargo”

Noah Hawley – “Fargo”

David Farr – “The Night Manager”

Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

D.V. DeVincentis – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” **WINNER**

Joe Robert Cole – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Melissa Leo – “All The Way”

Regina King – “American Crime” **WINNER**

Sarah Paulson – “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Kathy Bates – “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Jean Smart – “Fargo”

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Jay Roach – “All The Way”

Noah Hawley – “Fargo”

Susanne Bier – “The Night Manager” **WINNER**

Ryan Murphy – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Anthony Hemingway – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Jesse Plemons – “Fargo”

Bokeem Woodbine – “Fargo”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” **WINNER**

David Schwimmer – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kirsten Dunst – “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Audra McDonald -“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson” **WINNER**

Lili Taylor – “American Crime”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bryan Cranston – “All the Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba – “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr. – “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance – “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” **WINNER**

TV Movie

“All the Way”

“Confirmation”

“Luther”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” **WINNER**

“A Very Murray Christmas”

Limited Series

“American Crime”

“Fargo”

“The Night Manager”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” **WINNER**

“Roots”

Writing for a Variety Special

“Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

“John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid”

“Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping” **WINNER**

“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”

“Triumph’s Election Special 2016”

Variety Talk Series

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” **WINNER**

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Directing for a Variety Special

Beth McCarthy-Miller – “Adele Live In New York City”

Chris Rock – “Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

Louis J. Horvitz – “58th Grammy Awards”

Thomas Kail, Alex Rudzinski – “Grease: Live” **WINNER**

Glenn Weiss – “The Kennedy Center Honours”

Kahlil Joseph, Beyoncé Knowles Carter – “Lemonade”

Variety Sketch Series

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Key & Peele” **WINNER**

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg – “The Americans”

Julian Fellowes – “Downton Abbey”

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – “Game Of Thrones” **WINNER**

Robert King, Michelle King – “The Good Wife”

Sam Esmail – “Mr. Robot”

Marti Noxon, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro – “UnREAL”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Maura Tierney – “The Affair”

Maggie Smith – “Downton Abbey” **WINNER**

Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams – “Game of Thrones”

Constance Zimmer – “UnREAL”

Directing for a Drama Series

Michael Engler – “Downton Abbey”

Miguel Sapochnik – “Game Of Thrones” **WINNER**

Jack Bender – “Game Of Thrones”

Lesli Linka Glatter – “Homeland”

Steven Soderbergh – “The Knick”

David Hollander – “Ray Donovan”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Bloodline” **WINNER**

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones”

Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”

Jon Voight – “Ray Donovan”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler – “Bloodline”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot” **WINNER**

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes – “Homeland”

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder”

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black” **WINNER**

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep” **WINNER**

Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones” **WINNER**

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”

