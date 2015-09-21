Viola Davis makes Emmy history as first black woman to win for Lead Actress

Viola Davis has also been nominated for two Oscars.

Viola Davis just became the first black woman to win the Outstanding Drama Actress Emmy on Sunday.

With her first nomination for ABC and Shonda Rhimes series “How to Get Away With Murder,” the actress had made history.

Although it took beating Taraji P. Henson, who’s starring in the most successful TV drama in years, network mate Kerry Washington had been vying for the honour for two years with her lead role Rhimes’ “Scandal.”

Critics believed that Davis’ film work and two Oscar nominations gave her the kind of background that would help to cinch the award.

“Homeland’s” Claire Danes, “House of Cards” star Robin Wright, “Mad Men” actress Elisabeth Moss, and “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany were also nominated in the Outstanding Drama Actress category.

