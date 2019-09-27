Viola Davis explained why she wore sneakers at the Emmys, and said she was 'ready to fight' anyone who told her she couldn't

Olivia Singh
ABC and FoxViola Davis wore sneakers while presenting an award at the 2019 Emmys.
  • Viola Davis appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and explained why she chose to wear sneakers instead of heels while presenting the award for best supporting actor in a drama at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.
  • “I knew I had to present, so I thought I was going to hobble on stage to the podium and just announce the supporting actor, but then I found out I had to walk through the presentation [and] I said, ‘Hell no. Oh hell no.’ I said I will only do it if I could wear my sneakers,” Davis said.
  • The “How to Get Away With Murder” star added that she was “ready to fight” anyone who told her not to wear the silver and black footwear.
  • Davis went on to say that she wore heels on the red carpet because she “did not want to insult” Stuart Weitzman, the designer of the shoes.
  • Watch the video below (Davis talks about her sneakers at 0:20).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

