12 stunning outfits you might have missed on the Emmys red carpet
Amanda Krause
Aidy Bryant paired a floral dress with a red purse made from beads.
Simone Rocha
designed her green midi dress, which had puffed sleeves, red floral embroidery, and rows of beads across its neckline and sleeves.
Bryant also wore black platform sandals and a floral headband that matched her purse.
“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang took his outfit to new heights with silver platform shoes.
His shoes were designed by Syro
, and his black tuxedo was created by Zegna
.
Ian Bradley styled his look.
Samira Wiley’s ensemble also had metallic details.
She wore a Genny suit for the red carpet, which was black with the brand’s name written across it from top to bottom in silver letters.
The blazer retails for $US825 ($AU1,136) at the time of writing, and the matching pants cost $US577.50 ($AU795).
Madeline Brewer’s blue sandals added a pop of color to her otherwise neutral ensemble.
She wore a brown, sleeveless Tom Ford dress with a scoop neckline and fitted skirt. The actress, known for starring in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also added gold necklaces and bracelets from Levian.
The outfit was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.
Annie Murphy chose a loose-fitting dress with oversized long sleeves.
The teal Valentino design had a plunging neckline, a slit in the middle of its skirt, and a small train. She wore the look with black sandals, a velvet clutch, and fuchsia lipstick.
Kerry Washington’s lavender gown featured a corset.
Styled by Law Roach
, Washington’s satin Etro dress had a cowl neckline, thin straps, and a short train. She also wore De Beers earrings, bracelets, and rings.
Beanie Feldstein made an appearance in a coral dress covered in pleats.
Her sparkle-covered dress, which had a midi skirt and a button-up bodice, was designed by Brandon Maxwell.
Erin Walsh styled the “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star, and added Melissa Kaye jewelry to complete the look.
Bo Burnham looked dapper in a velvet suit.
Etro designed the blue ensemble, Montblanc
created his cuff links, and David Yurman is the brand behind his ring.
Warren Alfie Baker styled the comedian.
America Ferrera looked regal in a purple gown that was custom-made for her.
Juan Carlos Obando
created the dress, which was sleeveless with a V-shaped neckline. Ferrera wore it with an updo hairstyle, light-blue eyeliner, and burgundy lipstick.
Karla Welch, who styled the look, also added turquoise Jennifer Meyer jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Sophia Bush wore a pink gown fit for a princess.
Designed by Markarian, the blush-colored gown had short capped sleeves, a fitted waist, and a full skirt that glided across the floor.
Bush made the outfit even more glamorous with a red velvet clutch, diamond choker, and statement lipstick.
“PEN15” stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erksine looked stunning in contrasting styles.
Rebecca Grice
styled Erskine in a gingham Miu Miu dress with a square neckline and floor-length skirt.
Konkle, on the other hand, was styled by Sydney Lopez and wore a baby-blue Prada design with long sleeves, a midi skirt, and diamond embellishments.