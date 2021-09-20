Search

12 stunning outfits you might have missed on the Emmys red carpet

Amanda Krause
Kerry Washington attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Aidy Bryant paired a floral dress with a red purse made from beads.
Aidy Bryant attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Simone Rocha designed her green midi dress, which had puffed sleeves, red floral embroidery, and rows of beads across its neckline and sleeves.

Bryant also wore black platform sandals and a floral headband that matched her purse.

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang took his outfit to new heights with silver platform shoes.
Bowen Yang attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
His shoes were designed by Syro, and his black tuxedo was created by Zegna.

Ian Bradley styled his look.

Samira Wiley’s ensemble also had metallic details.
Samira Wiley attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
She wore a Genny suit for the red carpet, which was black with the brand’s name written across it from top to bottom in silver letters.

The blazer retails for $US825 ($AU1,136) at the time of writing, and the matching pants cost $US577.50 ($AU795).

Madeline Brewer’s blue sandals added a pop of color to her otherwise neutral ensemble.
Madeline Brewer attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
She wore a brown, sleeveless Tom Ford dress with a scoop neckline and fitted skirt. The actress, known for starring in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also added gold necklaces and bracelets from Levian.

The outfit was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.

Annie Murphy chose a loose-fitting dress with oversized long sleeves.
Annie Murphy attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
The teal Valentino design had a plunging neckline, a slit in the middle of its skirt, and a small train. She wore the look with black sandals, a velvet clutch, and fuchsia lipstick.
Kerry Washington’s lavender gown featured a corset.
Kerry Washington attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Styled by Law Roach, Washington’s satin Etro dress had a cowl neckline, thin straps, and a short train. She also wore De Beers earrings, bracelets, and rings.
Beanie Feldstein made an appearance in a coral dress covered in pleats.
Beanie Feldstein attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Her sparkle-covered dress, which had a midi skirt and a button-up bodice, was designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Erin Walsh styled the “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star, and added Melissa Kaye jewelry to complete the look.

Bo Burnham looked dapper in a velvet suit.
Bo Burnham attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Etro designed the blue ensemble, Montblanc created his cuff links, and David Yurman is the brand behind his ring.

Warren Alfie Baker styled the comedian.

America Ferrera looked regal in a purple gown that was custom-made for her.
America Ferrera attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Juan Carlos Obando created the dress, which was sleeveless with a V-shaped neckline. Ferrera wore it with an updo hairstyle, light-blue eyeliner, and burgundy lipstick.

Karla Welch, who styled the look, also added turquoise Jennifer Meyer jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Sophia Bush wore a pink gown fit for a princess.
Sophia Bush attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Designed by Markarian, the blush-colored gown had short capped sleeves, a fitted waist, and a full skirt that glided across the floor.

Bush made the outfit even more glamorous with a red velvet clutch, diamond choker, and statement lipstick.

“PEN15” stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erksine looked stunning in contrasting styles.
Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine attends the Emmys red carpet on September 19, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rebecca Grice styled Erskine in a gingham Miu Miu dress with a square neckline and floor-length skirt.

Konkle, on the other hand, was styled by Sydney Lopez and wore a baby-blue Prada design with long sleeves, a midi skirt, and diamond embellishments.

