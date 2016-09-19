Jimmy Kimmel got the 'Stranger Things' cast to pass out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to everyone at the Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel told the Emmys audience that he had his mum make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for everyone at the awards’ ceremony and he wasn’t kidding.

Kimmel brought out Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) from the “Stranger Things” cast to pass out bagged meals to the stars.

ABC Naturally, they were dressed in their ‘Stranger Things’ outfits.

It wasn’t just them handing out sandwiches. A whole team was on hand to pass out bagged meals.

Kevin Spacey was seen enjoying a sandwich of his own along with Kimmel’s mum, because, why not?

Kimmel got in on the fun too.

He asked the crowd if anyone had a gluten allergy. “Black-ish” star and Emmy-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross immediately rose her hand, but the joke was on her.

“I just want America to see which of their favourite celebrities are the most annoying,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel then joked that if anyone’s allergic to peanuts that they’re not in luck because they could only afford one EpiPen, a knock at the recent hike in the price of the drug.

Apparently, each bagged meal contained a note from “Kimmel’s mum Joan.”

Among the celebs who dined on the PB&J sandwiches were Sofia Vergara and Amy Schumer.

It was a moment reminiscent of when Ellen Degeneres handed out pizza at the Oscars back in 2014.

We’re not sure who got the better deal. But it is nice to get a little note from Mama Kimmel!

