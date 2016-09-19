The kids from 'Stranger Things' did a killer rendition of 'Uptown Funk' before the Emmys

Getty Images/Kevin Winter Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo perform during the Emmy Awards.

The world has fallen in love with the adorable young stars of Netflix’s hit summer series “Stranger Things.” But these kids aren’t just great actors — at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, they proved they’re talented singers, too.

In a non-televised performance before the ceremony began, cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin warmed up the crowd by performing a rendition of Bruno Mars’ 2014 single “Uptown Funk.” The routine even included some slick dance moves.

It’s clear these kids are born performers. Even still photographs of the performance ooze sass and stage presence:

Luckily, audience members present at the Emmys captured the performance on camera and shared videos on Twitter:

The kids of Stranger Things warming up the #Emmys crowd with a little “Uptown Funk” pic.twitter.com/EP6pJjwvfT

— Microsoft Theatre (@MSTheater) September 19, 2016

It turns out that the actors’ musical talents aren’t so hidden: Brown uploads singing videos to her Youtube channel, McLaughlin launched his career playing young Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, and Gaten Matarazzo got his start with roles Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables on Broadway, Billboard reports.

We can’t wait for this cast to return in season two.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.