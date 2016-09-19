Not even the Emmys know how to spell this 'Game of Thrones' actor's name right

Quick! Do you know how to spell the name of the actor behind Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones”?

It’s Kit Harington. With one “r.”

If you were watching the Emmys Sunday night closely you may have thought you were wrong. As Vulture pointed out, the awards show misspelled the “Game of Thrones” actor’s name when it appeared on screen.

The #Emmys are a long night for the copy editors, too. pic.twitter.com/u8ibfTaWWU

— Vulture (@vulture) September 19, 2016

Oops.

Look. We get it. Spelling’s hard.

E! Couldn’t get Ellen DeGeneres’ name correct before the Red Carpet started either.

