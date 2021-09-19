An Emmys reporter asked Gillian Anderson if she’d spoken to Margaret Thatcher, who has been dead for 8 years, for her role in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

Gillian Anderson politely replied that she had not spoken to Margaret Thatcher when asked at the Emmys.

Anderson portrays the role of Thatcher in the series about the royal family.

Thatcher, who was the UK prime minister for 11 years, died in 2013.

Gillian Anderson politely answered a strange question at the Emmys last night about whether she had spoken to Margaret Thatcher in preparation for her role despite the fact that the former prime minister of the United Kingdom had passed away eight years ago.

Anderson had won the best supporting actress award last night at the Emmys for her performance as Thatcher in the latest season of “The Crown.” The Netflix drama series chronicles the life of the British royal family and, in particular, Queen Elizabeth II, the current queen of England.

After winning the award, Anderson was asked a series of questions from reporters including one from Tanya Hart of American Urban Radio Networks asking if the Emmy award-winning actor had spoken to Thatcher about her performance.

“Well, I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson responded without pointing out the reporter’s mistake.

Margaret Thatcher, who led the United Kingdom as its Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, had passed away from a stroke on 8th April 2013. She received a ceremonial funeral that month.

Anderson was also asked by Hart why “it is taking America so long to get a female leader.” Anderson said that the United Kingdom recently had another woman in its lead position, Theresa May who served as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019.

Anderson added: “Maybe Kamala Harris. Maybe that’s the next step.”

“The Crown” won big at the Emmy awards last night with 11 awards including best drama series, lead actor and actress in a drama series, and supporting actor and actress in a drama series.