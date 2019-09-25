THEN AND NOW: 50 of the most incredible celebrity style transformations on the Emmys red carpet

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 1992 and 2019 Emmys.

A lot has changed in the 71-year history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, which has seen breakthrough TV actors turn into movie stars – and more than a few celebrities turn into fashion icons.

The red carpet for television’s biggest night has changed almost as much as the medium, with many stars undergoing complete style transformations from their first Emmys to Sunday night’s most recent ceremony.

Nineties’ actresses like Julia Louis-Dreyfus have swapped from the simple black dresses of the era to the glamorous glittering gowns that are en vogue today. Kim Kardashian’s style has gotten an edge thanks to husband Kanye West’s influence, while Kristen Bell is now opting for fashion with a conscious.

Here are 50 incredible photos showing how some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have transformed their style since their very first appearance at the Emmy Awards.

A 21-year-old James Van Der Beek sported a baggy suit while attending the 1998 Emmys with his “Dawson’s Creek” costar Katie Holmes.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek at the 1998 Emmys.

Van Der Beek, who is currently on “Dancing with the Stars,” is now no stranger to red carpets. He sported one of the boldest suits this year, opting for a velvet pink jacket and matching bow tie.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images James Van Der Beek attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Fellow “Dawson’s Creek” star Michelle Williams made her first Emmys red carpet appearance in 1999, where she sported the era’s popular spaghetti-strap dress.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Michelle Williams at the 1999 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Williams, who won her first Emmy this year for lead actress in a limited series for “Fosse/Verdon,” has become a red carpet icon in the last two decades – opting for daring colours and prints that always stand out.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michelle Williams attends the 2019 Emmys.

Amy Poehler made her debut on the Emmys red carpet in 2006. The “Saturday Night Live” star chose a simple navy halter dress for the show.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage Amy Poehler at the 2006 Emmys.

Poehler, who was nominated this year for her writing on “Russian Doll,” has amped up her red carpet style in the decades since. On Sunday she rocked a metallic gold pantsuit, complete with pockets.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Amy Poehler at the 2019 Emmys.



Julia Louis-Dreyfus chose a simple black cotton dress for her first Emmys in 1992, when she was nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category for “Seinfeld.”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 1992 Emmys.

Louis-Dreyfus has gone on to win 11 Emmys, including six consecutive trophies for “Veep.” She glittered like a trophy on Sunday’s purple carpet, sporting a glamorous gold gown with a plunging neckline.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 2019 Emmys.

Kim Kardashian looked angelic in a simple white one-shoulder gown at her first Emmys in 2009, two years after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Kim Kardashian attends the 2009 Emmys in Los Angeles.

The reality TV star rocked a far edgier look at this year’s Emmys. Kardashian has frequently credited husband Kanye West, who she married in 2014, for being her biggest fashion inspiration.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles.



Padma Lakshmi first appeared on the Emmys red carpet in 2007, shortly after she began working on “Top Chef.” She opted for a simple white silk ensemble for her debut.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Padma Lakshmi at the 2007 Emmys.

Fast-forward 13 years, and Lakshmi is still the host of the beloved cooking competition — and still rocking white dresses.

John Shearer/Getty Images Padma Lakshmi attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Milo Ventimiglia attended his first Emmys in 2007 after “Heroes” became a breakout hit, sporting a classic black suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Milo Ventimiglia at the 2007 Emmys.

Ventimiglia was back at the Emmys this year after he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his work in “This Is Us,” but mixed things up with a grey suit jacket.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Milo Ventimiglia attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy (both circled) made their Emmys debut in 1982, when they won for their work on Second City Television. Like their costars, they opted for a classic black suit and dress.

George Long /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy with the cast and crew of Second City Television in 1982.

The pair were reunited at the Emmys this year after they were both nominated for their work on “Schitt’s Creek.” O’Levy wore an on-trend navy blue suit, while O’Hara sported a chic black-and-white dress that would have made her character Moira Rose proud.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara at the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Patricia Arquette looked straight out of a 1940s film with retro curls at her first Emmys, where she won the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work on “Medium” in 2005.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Patricia Arquette after winning outstanding lead actress in a drama series at the 2005 Emmys.

Arquette showed off a modern fringe at this year’s Emmys, where she won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series and gave a passionate speech about transgender rights.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Patricia Arquette poses with her 2019 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series.

Kerry Washington channeled red hot Hollywood glamour when she made her red carpet debut on the heels of “Scandal” in 2011.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Kerry Washington at the 2011 Emmys in Los Angeles.

But it was this year’s Emmys where Washington truly appeared to be channeling her character Olivia Pope — with an extra dose of sparkle, of course.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Emmys.

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne made their Emmys red carpet debut with the whole clan at the 2002 Emmys, channeling the glam rock vibe that made them famous on their MTV show “The Osbournes.”

SGranitz/WireImage Kelly Osbourne with her father Ozzy Osbourne (left), mother Sharon Osbourne (centre), friend Robert Marcato (second right), and brother Jack Osbourne (right) at the 2002 Emmys.

The mother-daughter duo were back on the purple carpet together this year and stayed true to their gothic style with black dresses and red and purple hair.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at the 2019 Emmys.

Sophie Turner rocked simple slacks at her first Emmys red carpet in 2015, four years after “Game of Thrones” premiered on HBO and became an instant sensation.

John Shearer/WireImage Sophie Turner attends the 2015 Emmys.

Turner was back on the red carpet this year, celebrating her first Emmy nomination. She sported an elegant blush Louis Vuitton dress and a necklace made with nearly 1,000 diamonds.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Sophie Turner at the 2019 Emmys.

Source: Vogue

Fellow “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams also made her Emmys debut in 2015, sporting an ultra-feminine pink dress and matching feathered heels.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images 2015

Williams’ style has gotten edgier in the last five years, as seen in her outfit for the 2019 Emmys, which was co-designed by her boyfriend.

John Shearer/Getty Images Maisie Williams attends the 2019 Emmys.

Source: Harpers Bazaar

Kit Harington opted for a classic black tuxedo and his signature Jon Snow locks for his first Emmys in 2011.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kit Harington attends the 2011 Emmys in Los Angeles.

After “Game of Thrones” wrapped filming last year, Harington cut off his long curls. He showed off the shorter hairstyle at the Emmys this year, where he was nominated for lead actor in a drama series.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Angela Bassett sported a multi-coloured floral dress for her first Emmys in 2002, where she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for her portrayal of Rosa Parks in “The Rosa Parks Story.”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage Angela Bassett at the 2002 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Bassett swapped flowers for this ultra-sleek jumpsuit 17 years later, pairing it with a playful $US4,495 lollipop clutch.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Emmys.

Christina Applegate was just 17 when she made her first Emmys appearance in 1989 for “Married…With Children,” opting for a goth-inspired black ensemble with matching black boots.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Christina Applegate at the 1989 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Applegate embraced softer colours and fabrics for this year’s purple carpet, where she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work on “Dead to Me.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Christina Applegate attends the 2019 Emmys.

Kristen Bell rocked a metallic yellow number for her first red carpet appearance in 2004, months after the premiere of “Veronica Mars.”

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Kristin Bell at the 2004 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Fifteen years later, Bell chose a beaded number from Dior’s 2020 resort collection, which “featured local artisans” from Marrakech and “encouraged multi-nationalism.”

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Kristen Bell at the 2019 Emmys.

Source: InStyle

Laura Linney kept things simple with a classic spaghetti-strap black dress for her first Emmys in 2002, where she won the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for “Wild Iris.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Laura Linney posing with her 2002 Emmy for lead actress in a limited series.

Linney went for a much bolder look this year, combining slacks with a one-shoulder silver top that wrapped around her like a dress. The four-time Emmy winner was nominated this year for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Ozark.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Laura Linney attends the 2019 Emmys.

Ted Danson rocked a classic tuxedo at his first Emmys in 1983, but added a splash of colour with a red bow tie and pocket square. Danson was nominated for “Cheers,” which finished last in the ratings that year but was a critical darling.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Ted Danson at the 1983 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Danson stuck to his classic suit at this year’s Emmys, where he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Good Place.” Danson has been rocking glasses on the Emmys red carpet since 2003.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Viola Davis made her red carpet debut in 2014, shortly after the premiere of “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Viola Davis attends the 2014 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Davis, who was nominated this year for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work on the show, has become an outspoken champion for natural hair in the last few years.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Viola Davis attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Silk dresses were a mainstay of the red carpet in the early aughts, and Patricia Clarkson wore a dark purple one for her first Emmys in 2002, where she was nominated for her work on “Six Feet Under.”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage Patricia Clarkson at the 2002 Emmys in Los Angeles.

This time it was the carpet that was purple, and Clarkson instead sparkled in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder maroon dress. This year she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for “Sharp Objects.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Patricia Clarkson attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Bob Odenkirk wore matching tuxedos and red ribbons with Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller at his first Emmys in 1993, where they won for their writing on “The Ben Stiller Show.” The red ribbon is the universal symbol for HIV and AIDS awareness.

Dan Watson /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Bob Odenkirk with Judd Apatow (left) and Ben Stiller (centre) at 1993 Emmys.

Odenkirk opted for a trendy navy suit at this year’s Emmys, where he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “Better Call Saul.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Bob Odenkirk attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Sandra Oh rocked an ultra-feminine dress for her Emmys debut in 2005, shortly after “Grey’s Anatomy” became a surprise hit for ABC.

SGranitz/WireImage Sandra Oh at the 2005 Emmys in Los Angeles.

With eight Emmy nominations under her belt, Oh is a red carpet veteran. She stayed true to her feminine style at this year’s show, where she was a nominee for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Killing Eve.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 2019 Emmys

Bob Newhart, pictured here with actor Don Knotts, hosted the 14th Primetime Emmy Awards in 1962. The comedian rocked a classic tuxedo for his hosting duties.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Don Knotts (left) and Bob Newhart (right) at the 1962 Emmys.

Newhart mixed things up with a blue suit jacket and grey slacks to help Bob Stiller present an award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards this year.

Amy Sussman/WireImage Bob Newhart and Ben Stiller at the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles.

Tony Shalhoub rocked a clean-shaven face for his first Emmy appearance in 2003, when he won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Monk.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Tony Shalhoub poses with his 2003 Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

But Shaloub decided to rock a beard at this year’s Emmys, where he took home his third statue. Shaloub won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”

Dan MacMedan/WireImage Tony Shaloub poses with his 2019 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

