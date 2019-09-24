23 details you probably missed on the 2019 Emmys red carpet

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson at the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The purple carpet was hot – literally – at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday as Hollywood’s biggest stars braved the 92-degree Fahrenheit heat in Los Angeles.

But the looks were even hotter as celebrities stunned in baby-blue gowns, made political statements with their accessories, and sported more than a few crystals at the Microsoft Theatre.

Billy Porter was wearing more than 130,000, in fact, with his custom Michael Kors pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson had a twinning moment in pink-and-red dresses.

Here are 23 details you might have missed on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

Zendaya channeled Poison Ivy in a custom emerald-green Vera Wang gown.

Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys.

The Euphoria star’s longtime stylist Law Roach confirmed the inspiration on Sunday night by posting pictures of the DC Comics character on his Instagram story.

Billy Porter literally sparkled on the purple carpet in hundreds of thousands of crystals.

Billy Porter attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Porter made history on Sunday night, becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series. The Michael Kors pinstripe suit he wore for the momentous occasion was made with more than 130,000 Swarovski crystals.

Porter paired his sparkling suit with matching metallic nails and a silver gardenia ring.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Emmys.

The $US35,000 gardenia ring was made with 2.48 carats of white diamonds and .93 carats of yellow diamonds, according to E! News.

Laverne Cox made a political statement on the red carpet with a custom rainbow clutch.

Laverne Cox attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star accessorized her Monsoori gown with a custom Edie Parker purse, which had the words “Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court” emblazoned on the front.

Cox’s purse refers to two Title VII sexual orientation discrimination cases that are heading to the Supreme Court on October 8.



Jameela Jamil did her own makeup for the purple carpet, and had string cheese in her purse.

Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jamil, who had been suffering from gastritis just the day before, said she needed the cheese to help her through the show.

“I’m 5-foot-11, I need this to get going,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This isn’t going to keep me going for long, but it will keep me from punching a celebrity in the face out of hunger.”

On the red carpet, she told E! News that she had also done her own makeup for the event.

“This Is Us” costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson had a major twinning moment on the purple carpet.

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson at the 2019 Emmys.

The costars opted for pink-and-red gowns for the Emmys. Moore later posted an Instagram of the pair together on the purple carpet and said she was “always happy to be here and twinning with my girl.”

Moore’s after-party look clearly took inspiration from her red-carpet gown, both of which were designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Mandy Moore at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on Sunday.

Moore went from wearing a glamorous red-carpet dress to a trendy co-ord set, swapping out the puffy sleeves of her earlier dress for a pink crop top. She also changed into a skirt with a similar high side slit, but without a train.



“Game of Thrones” fans think Gwendoline Christie paid tribute to the show with her statement red-and-white gown.

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Fans of the show believe Christie was paying tribute to the love story between her character, Brienne, and Jamie Lannister with the golden lions on the shoulders of her dress.



Maisie Williams said goodbye to her pink hair and rocked a fresh brunette bob on the purple carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” star has switched from pink to purple to blonde since the show wrapped filming, but returned to her brunette roots on Sunday night.

Emilia Clarke’s plunging dress, which came with pockets, was a tribute to Jennifer Lopez’s style in “Hustlers.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

“I think that J.Lo in ‘Hustlers’ is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen,” Clarke told Entertainment Tonight. “I heckled in the cinema. I’m English, I don’t do that, but I did! So J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.”

Sophie Turner’s gorgeous necklace was made with nearly 1,000 diamonds.

Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Emmys.

Turner’s necklace, designed by Louis Vuitton, was made with 640 diamonds and 305 baguette-cut diamonds. It took 1,175 hours to make, according to People.

Viola Davis looked like a million bucks on Sunday, but she was actually wearing jewellery worth $US2 million.

Viola Davis attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Davis, who sported a custom Alberta Ferretti gown, was wearing 100 carats of jewels on the purple carpet, according to People.



But Davis really turned heads after slipping out of her platform heels and into metallic platform sneakers.

Viola Davis attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Davis gave viewers a peek of her footwear swap as she took the stage to present the award for best supporting actor in a drama series.

The stars of “Queer Eye” paid tribute to their distinct styles on the purple carpet.

Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 2019 Emmys.

Tan France sported a traditional kurta, a nod to his Pakistani heritage, at the awards show. Karamo Brown gave the classic suit a modern upgrade, opting for a Versace shirt with sheer black panels instead of a classic suit jacket. Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk stuck to classic suits.

Padma Lakshmi’s classic white halter gown featured a cape in the back.

Padma Lakshmi attends the 2019 Emmys.

Lakshmi also surprised many when she brought her 9-year-old daughter Krishna on the purple carpet with her partner for a rare public family appearance.

Angela Bassett gave a cheeky nod to lollipops with her clutch at the Emmys.

Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Emmys.

Bassett paired her custom Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit with a $US4,495 crystal lollipop bag by Judith Leiber, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kerry Washington looked like she had stepped straight out of an episode of “Scandal.”

Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Scandal” may have ended last year, but Washington was giving major Olivia Pope vibes with this powerful look by Alexandre Vauthier. All she was missing was the white coat.

Niecy Nash joked about having a potential wardrobe malfunction on the purple carpet.

Niecy Nash attends the 2019 Emmys.

Nash, who was wearing custom Christian Siriano, joked to E! News that she was “trying to keep it all in.”

“But if it falls out, you’re welcome,” she added.

Light blue was the colour of the night on Sunday, and Brittany Snow’s look was one of the best.

Brittany Snow attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Snow channeled Cinderella in this gorgeous strapless chiffon J. Mendel gown, which was covered in subtle polka dots.

Kathryn Newton’s bright-yellow gown was actually two pieces.

Kathryn Newton attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“The Society” actress sported a two-piece set by Ralph Lauren for the purple carpet, standing out in the gorgeous sunshine hue.

Kristen Bell’s gorgeous beaded Dior dress was a “love letter” to Morocco.

Kristen Bell attends the 2019 Emmys.

Nicole Chavez, Bell’s stylist, told InStyle that the dress came from Dior’s 2020 resort collection, which “featured local artisans” from Marrakech and “encouraged multi-nationalism.”

“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein had her monogram sewn onto her dress.

Alex Borstein attends the 2019 Emmys.

Borstein later gave one of the most powerful acceptance speeches of the night as she paid tribute to her grandmother, a survivor of the Holocaust.

Kendall Jenner’s sweet floral dress got a sultry upgrade with a latex turtleneck.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jendall sported the daring gown, made by London designer Richard Quinn, for her very first Emmys appearance.

