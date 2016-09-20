The Emmys just hit an all-time ratings low

Getty Emmys 2016 host Jimmy Kimmel.

Sunday’s Emmy Awards ratings weren’t as impressive as the critics’ reviews for a night that saw some fun surprises, touching acceptance speeches, and a record-breaking win for “Game of Thrones.”

According to Nielsen, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Emmys attracted 11.3 million live and same-day viewers. Last year’s awards, which were hosted by Andy Samberg on Fox, was watched by 11.9 million viewers. That’s a 5% drop from last year.

This year’s awards faced stiff competition from football on NBC and CBS’s investigative special, “The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey.”

This article has been updated with information provided after its initial publishing.

