'Mr. Robot' actor was genuinely shocked to learn he beat out Kevin Spacey for his first Emmy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Rami Malek looks bewildered receiving his first Emmy from Allison Janney.

One of the biggest surprises of Emmy Sunday came when Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek won for lead actor in a drama series. It came as a surprise as Malek beat out the likes of Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), and favourite Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”).

But no one may have been more surprised than Malek himself.

Take a look at the “Mr. Robot” actor’s face when he first learns of his win.

Here’s a closer look at his reaction:

Malek has been a favourite of TV critics over the past year for his dramatic turn on the USA show as Elliot, a hacker with a personality disorder who has a penchant for speaking directly to the audience. Elliot’s condition makes his protagonist a truly unreliable narrator and often results in many twists and turns in the show.

USA Malek, as Elliot on ‘Mr. Robot.’

When Malek took the stage, he opened his acceptance speech with a nod to one of his character’s popular lines.

“Please tell me you’re seeing this too.”

http://rapdamente.tumblr.com/post/150618201720/im-crying

Malek went on to give a great speech thanking series creator Sam Esmail for being a “pure visionary” and taking a moment to discuss his character on the USA series.

“I am honored to be recognised with such a distinguished and complex group of actors. I’m honored to stand here and represent my family and every single person who has helped me get this far,” Malek began.

“I play a young man who is, I think like so many of us, profoundly alienated,” he continued. “The unfortunate thing is, I’m not sure how many of us would want to hang out with a guy like Elliot.”

On the series, Elliot suffers from dissociative identity disorder and deals with depression, drug addiction, and more on the show. Malek took his win to bring some attention to others who may identify with his “Mr. Robot” character.

“I want to honour the Elliots right cause there’s a little bit of Elliot in all of us, isn’t there?”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Rami Malek with his ‘Mr. Robot’ dad, Christian Slater.

You can watch his full speech below:



2016 Emmy Awards — Rami Malek by videostowatch

NOW WATCH: This woman makes tiny replicas of wedding cakes and bouquets



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.