Here are the 2021 Emmy nominees and winners

Drama series Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor on season four of ‘The Crown.’ Des Willie/Netflix “The Boys” “Bridgerton” “The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Lovecraft Country” “The Mandalorian” “Pose” “This Is Us”

Comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ Apple TV Plus “Blackish” “Cobra Kai” “Emily in Paris” “Hacks” “The Flight Attendant” “The Komninsky Method” “Pen15” “Ted Lasso”

Limited or anthology series Elizabeth Olsen on season one, episode nine of ‘WandaVision.’ Marvel Studios “I May Destroy You” “Mare of Easttown” “The Queen’s Gambit” “The Underground Railroad” “WandaVision”

Lead actor in a drama series Regé-Jean Page on season one of ‘Bridgerton.’ Liam Daniel/Netflix Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” Billy Porter, “Pose” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Lead actress in a drama series Olivia Colman on season four of ‘The Crown’ Ollie Upton/Netflix Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead actor in a comedy series Jason Sudeikis on ‘Ted Lasso’ Apple TV+ Anthon Anderson, “Blackish” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Lead actress in a comedy series Kaley Cuoco on ‘The Flight Attendant.’ Phil Caruso/HBO Max Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Allison Janney, “Mom Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish” Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Paul Bettany on ‘WandaVision’ Disney Plus Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Michaela Coel on ‘I May Destroy You.’ BBC Studios/Warner Bros. Television Distribution Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting actor in a drama series Giancarlo Esposito as Mof Gideon on ‘The Mandalorian.’ Disney/Lucasfilm Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting actress in a drama series Helena Bonham Carter on ‘The Crown.’ Des Willie/Netflix Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting actor in a comedy series Bowen Yang on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a comedy series Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis on “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Evan Peters on ‘Mare of Easttown.’ Michele K. Short/HBO Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Kathryn Hahn on ‘WandaVision.’ Disney Platform Distribution Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown” Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Competition program Nick Jonas on ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images “The Amazing Race” “Nailed It!” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Voice”

Variety sketch series Pete Davidson and Colin Jost on the season 46 finale of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images “A Black Lady Sketch Show” “Saturday Night Live”

Variety talk series Conan O’Brien on his talk show ‘Conan.’ TBS “Conan” ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Variety special (pre-recorded) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ Courtesy of HBO Max “Bo Burnham: Inside” “David Byrne’s American Utopia” “8:46 — Dave Chappelle” “Friends: The Reunion” “Hamilton” “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Guest actor in a comedy series Dave Chappelle hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November 2020. NBC Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” *Dave Chapelle, “Saturday Night Live”* WINNER Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method” Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actress in a comedy series Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ ‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC Jane Adams, “Hacks” Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” *Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”* WINNER Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor in a drama series Courtney B. Vance on ‘Lovecraft Country.’ Elizabeth Morris/HBO Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Charles Dance, “The Crown” Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian” *Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”* WINNER Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Guest actress in a drama series Claire Foy on season four of ‘The Crown.’ Netflix Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *Claire Foy, “The Crown”* WINNER Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched” Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Directing for a drama series Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’ LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water” Steven Canals, “Pose” — “Series Finale” Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” — “Fairytale” Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” — “War” Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Wilderness” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Directing for a comedy series Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis on season one, episode two of “Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV+ James Burrows, “B Positive” — “Pilot” Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” — “There Is No Line (Pilot)” James Widdoes, “Mom” — “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak” Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” — “Biscuits” MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You” Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again” Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie From left: Director Matt Shakman, Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany filming the first episode of ‘WandaVision.’ Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” — “Ego Death” Sam Miller, I May Destroy You” — “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes” Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown” Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit” Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad” Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Writing for a drama series Cameron Crovetti and Karl Urban on season two, episode eight of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, “Pose” — “Series Finale” Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” — “What I Know” Peter Morgan, “The Crown” — “War” Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Home” Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Writing for a comedy series Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham on season one, episode one of ‘Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV+. Meredith Scardino, “Girls5Eva” — “Pilot” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” — “There Is No Line (Pilot)” Maya Erskine, “Pen15” — “Play” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” — “Pilot” Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie Paul Bettany, Evan Peters, and Elizabeth Olsen on ‘WandaVision.’ Marvel Studios Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown” Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision” — “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience” Laura Donney, “WandaVision” — “Previously On” Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision” — “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”