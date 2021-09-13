Here are the 2021 Emmy nominees and winners

- The nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmys were announced on July 13.
- The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmys include “WandaVision,” “Blackish,” and “Bridgerton.”
- The show will take place on September 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air on CBS.
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Komninsky Method”
“Pen15”
“Ted Lasso”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“WandaVision”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Allison Janney, “Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
“Saturday Night Live”
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“David Byrne’s American Utopia”
“8:46 — Dave Chappelle”
“Friends: The Reunion”
“Hamilton”
“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”
*Dave Chapelle, “Saturday Night Live”* WINNER
Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”
Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
*Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”* WINNER
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Charles Dance, “The Crown”
Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
*Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”* WINNER
Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”
*Claire Foy, “The Crown”* WINNER
Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Steven Canals, “Pose” — “Series Finale”
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” — “Fairytale”
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” — “War”
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Wilderness”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” — “There Is No Line (Pilot)”
James Widdoes, “Mom” — “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”
Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” — “Biscuits”
MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”
Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” — “Ego Death”
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You” — “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”
Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”
Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”
Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, “Pose” — “Series Finale”
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” — “What I Know”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” — “War”
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Home”
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” — “There Is No Line (Pilot)”
Maya Erskine, “Pen15” — “Play”
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” — “Pilot”
Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”
Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”
Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision” — “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”
Laura Donney, “WandaVision” — “Previously On”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision” — “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”