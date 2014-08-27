Netflix Was Completely Shut Out At The Emmys

Barbara Nitke for Netflix Taylor Schilling in ‘Orange is the New Black.’

Despite Netflix earning a record 31 Emmys this year, more than doubling last year’s nods, the streaming giant went home empty handed during the Primetime Emmy ceremony Monday evening.

A few of its actors were up for big awards including Kevin Spacey for Best Actor in “House of Cards” and Taylor Schilling was up against Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) for “Orange is the New Black.”

Instead, many of the wins went to “Breaking Bad,” during its final Emmy run and ABC’s long-winning comedy “Modern Family.”

During the Emmy’s Creative Arts Awards held August 16, Netflix did take home four awards for sound mixing (“House of Cards”) and another three for “Orange is the New Black.”

Last year, Netflix surprised by winning a total of three awards including a Best Directing win for David Fincher on “House of Cards.”

At the end of the day, the stars can still go home happy without a trophy.

Kevin Spacey is making a reported $500,000 per episode for “House of Cards” while Schilling is making $US70,000 per episode for “Orange is the New Black,” according to TV Guide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.