It took 'Transparent' star Jeffrey Tambor 7 nominations and 23 years to win an Emmy

At last, Jeffrey Tambor has won an Emmy.

He was considered a shoo-in for the win this year, but he has definitely earned that opportunity — not just because he played an older man transitioning to a woman for Amazon’s “Transparent” but because of his history of Emmy nominations.

This win for “Transparent” is special for him, referring to the role as a “responsibility and the privilege.”

“I had a teacher who used to say, when you act, you have to act as if your life depends on it,” a visibly moved Tambor said. “And now I’ve been given the opportunity to act because people’s lives depend on it.”

The acting veteran was first nominated back in 1993 for “The Larry Sanders Show” for his supporting role of Hank Kingsley. He would be nominated three more times for the role by 1998 with no win.

He later was nominated for the role of George Bluth, Sr. on “Arrested Development” — not once but twice in 2004 and 2005.

Finally, it would take “Transparent” (and a lead role) as Maura Pfefferman to snag the Emmy.

He would take the award on Sunday amid a very talented group of actors, which included “Shameless” star William H. Macy, “Louie’s” Louis C.K., “The Last Man on Earth” star Will Forte, “House of Lies” actor Don Cheadle, “Episodes” star Matt LeBlanc, and “Black-Ish” lead Anthony Anderson.

