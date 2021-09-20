Issa Rae turned heads on the Emmys red carpet in a daring sheer dress made with a chain mail-like fabric

Isa Rae’s sparkling grill stole the show. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae hit the red carpet in a custom-made sheer dress.

Rae accessorized her outfit with a diamond grill.

Her makeup artist said she used e.l.f. Cosmetics products retailing below $US15 ($AU21) to complete the look.

Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae brought a whole lot of sparkle to the red carpet on Sunday.

The 36-year-old arrived at the 73rd Emmy Awards wearing a custom-designed, metallic dress from Aliette NY, according to her Instagram. She accessorized the shift dress, which was made of a chain mail-like fabric, with silver leaf earrings.

Rae attended the awards show after being nominated for best guest actress in a comedy series, as well as receiving a nomination in the outstanding variety sketch series category for her executive produced comedy “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

But while she didn’t take home an Emmy this year, Rae certainly won in the wow-factor category on the red carpet. She complemented the glitz of her dress with a diamond grill designed by Grillz By Scotty.

Rae’s makeup look was created using e.l.f. Cosmetics products. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rae, who is also a writer and producer, paired her outfit with a subtle purple eye shadow applied by makeup artist Joanne Simkin, who was behind poet Amanda Gorman’s standout Met Gala look.

On her Instagram, Simkin shared that the 1970s styles seen at the former New York disco nightclub Studio 54 inspired Rae’s Emmys makeup. She also detailed how she used a “full face” of e.l.f. Cosmetics products to create the look. For the purple hues on the eyelid, she said she used Liquid Metallic Shadow in Supernova and Bite-sized eye shadow in Rose Water, which retail at $US5 ($AU7) and $US3 ($AU4), respectively.

While taking over Allure Magazine’s Instagram stories, Simkin added that she would be “using all viral TikTok products from e.l.f. under $US15 ($AU21).”

According to Allure, the makeup artist spoke in further detail about the look she created for Rae in a press release.

“I was instantly inspired to do a sparkly purple eye shadow and fluttery lashes to accentuate Issa’s gorgeous features while playing up a bold statement eye,” Simkin said, according to the publication.