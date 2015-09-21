Amy Schumer cements 'It Girl" status with first Emmy for 'Inside Amy Schumer'

This is definitely the year of Amy Schumer. Her Comedy Central series just won the Variety Sketch Series at Sunday’s Emmy awards.

Schumer didn’t win the Lead Actress Emmy, but it’s still a huge deal to have her show win its award against the likes of “Drunk History,” “Key & Peele,” and “Saturday Night Live” after three seasons of being on TV without much attention from the TV Academy.

Schumer’s nominations (and now win) has been compared to Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy win for “Mike & Molly” in 2011, the same year she broke out in the film “Bridesmaids.”

“Trainwreck” has definitely helped to bring attention to Schumer. Positive word of mouth was good after the opening weekend in July. It went on to earn an 85% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

