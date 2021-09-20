‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham had a brilliant response to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her name at the Emmys

Hannah Waddingham accepting her Emmy with Seth Rogen looking on after presenting the award. Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Rogen presented the award on Sunday for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

Waddingham won but Rogen pronounced her last name “Waddington.”

“I’ll have to call him Seth Ragin,” she said in the press room after winning the Emmy.

Hannah Waddingham couldn’t help but take a little dig at Seth Rogen when she learned that he mispronounced her name when announcing she’d won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

While presenting the award at Sunday’s show, Rogen pronounced her last name as “Waddington.”

Clearly, Waddingham was unfazed, as after being named the winner she hugged her costars and then went on stage and gave a big scream before going into her acceptance speech. But afterwards while talking in the press room, she was told about Rogen’s mistake.

“I didn’t hear that. It’s brand new information,” she told the room according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Oh man,” Waddingham added. “I’ll have to call him Seth Ragin.”

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis on ‘Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV

Waddingham’s win at the Emmys was one of four for “Ted Lasso” on Sunday night, which also took home a lead actor in a comedy series Emmy for Jason Sudeikis and outstanding comedy series.

Waddingham plays the owner of the soccer team Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso character is the head coach of. The show is currently in its second season on Apple TV+.

Before giving the winner of the category, Rogen took the stage and jokingly criticized the Emmys for having the show indoors.

“What are we doing? They said this was outdoors – it’s not! They lied to us!” Rogen said.

Sunday’s awards took place at an outdoor space called the Event Deck at LA Live next to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now,” Rogen said to the audience. “I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?”

When host Cedric the Entertainer returned to the stage a few minutes later, he reminded the seated audience and viewers at home that COVID-19 safety protocols had been followed.