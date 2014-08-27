The 13 Best GIFs From The Emmy Awards

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmys were held Monday night.

While top winners “Sherlock,” “Modern Family,” and “Breaking Bad” may have taken up a lot of screen time during the three-hour ceremony, there were plenty of great moments from Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and, of course, the “Breaking Bad” cast.

Here are the best GIFs:

Amy Poehler supported host Seth Meyers during a shout-out in the opening monologue.

Louis C.K. looked a little nervous as he made his way to the stage to accept his win for Best Writing in a Comedy Series “Louie.”

Ricky Gervais made a funny face when Jimmy Kimmel said he has more of “a television face” than Emmy nominee Matthew McConaughey.

There’s nothing like a good old reaction to a win. Jim Parsons looked genuinely shocked when he won his fourth Emmy for “The Big Bang Theory.”

Kathy Bates was more stunned when she realised she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a miniseries or movie for “American Horror Story.”

Bryan Cranston surprised his old “Seinfeld” flame Julia Louis-Dreyfus with a juicy kiss as she accepted her fifth Emmy win for “Veep.”

He looked quite pleased with himself afterward.

Pretty much everything Weird Al did during his performance.

George R.R. Martin was given a typewriter to start writing his next “Game of Thrones” novel. He took it for a spin.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon ran off the Emmy stage together after Colbert’s Emmy win for Best Variety series.

Sofia Vergara channeled her inner Vanna White on a spinning Emmy stage during an odd moment.

“American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson cheered ferociously when her costar Jessica Lange was surprised with an Emmy for Lead Actress in a TV series or movie.

Bryan Cranston shared a tender moment with “Breaking Bad” costar Aaron Paul before accepting his win for Outstanding Lead Actor.

