'Game of Thrones' finally wins First Outstanding Drama Series Emmy

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ had been nominated five times in the drama category.

“Game of Thrones” just won for Outstanding drama at the Emmy awards on Sunday.

Nominated five times, it looked like the much-loved series would end up being the victim of The Television Academy’s bias against genre series. The last time a genre series won the drama category was “Lost” in 2005.

For “Game of Thrones” to win meant that “Mad Men” would have to lose it out on its final season being honored with the prize. At least The TV Academy had bestowed the win on the advertising series four times previously.

Also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series were “Better Call Saul,” “Downton Abbey,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.