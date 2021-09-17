The most daring outfits celebrities have worn to the Emmys

In 1985, Diahann Carroll of “Dynasty” wore a black dress with a silver jewel trim and straps. Diahann Carroll. Nick UT/AP Photo Carroll added to the old Hollywood vibe of her outfit by wearing heavy eye makeup, red lipstick, and statement earrings.

Rosie O’Donnell challenged red carpet fashion norms when she wore this leopard-print jacket and shawl combo to the 1992 Emmys. Rosie O’Donnell. Ron Galella/Getty Images The comedian paired the animal print with black pants, a red shawl, and sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie wore a nude-colored dress to the 1998 Emmy Awards. Angelina Jolie. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images The daring gown had a high slit and an off-the-shoulder strap that revealed a glittery bra.

In 1999, Chyna leaned into her professional wrestling costumes and showed up in a leather ensemble. Chyna. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images The top had several cutouts, and the skirt was equally revealing.

In 2000, Lucy Liu wore a sheer, strapless Versace gown to the Emmys. Lucy Liu. Scott Gries/Getty Images The “Ally McBeal” actress completed the ensemble with a pair of peep-toe heels, minimal jewelry, a silver clutch, and large curls.

Kim Cattrall wore a Giorgio Armani gown with a revealing cutout to the 2003 awards show. Kim Cattrall. George Pimentel/Getty Images The “Sex and the City” actress’ gown was also strapless and paired with a handheld purse.

That same year, Janel Mahoney dared to push fashion norms with this scrappy dress. Janel Mahoney. Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty Images The pieces of loose, sheer fabric were unlike anything on the red carpet that year.

Amber Tamblyn wore a maroon mermaid-style dress that featured daring slit-like cutouts to the Emmys in 2004. Amber Tamblyn. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Tamblyn, who was nominated for her role in “Joan of Arcadia,” finished her Randolph Duke outfit with magenta lipstick and diamond jewelry.

Sharon Stone turned up at the Emmys that year wearing a cut-out silk dress. Sharon Stone. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images The purple dress revealed the actress’ belly button.

In 2005, Halle Berry wore a blue, flowing Emanuel Ungaro gown with a high slit. Halle Berry. Jason Merritt/Term/Getty Images The actress’ gown was strapless with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with hoop earrings, bracelets, and a clutch.

Screenwriter Tess Smith wore a very daring gown to the 2005 Emmys. Tess Smith. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images “One swift gust of wind and this former Playboy model and screenwriter would have exposed much more than her brash belly ring at the 2005 Emmys,” E! News wrote in 2015.

Cheryl Hines of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wore a ruched purple gown with a sheer back covered in jewel details to the 2006 awards show. Cheryl Hines. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The back of her dress — which she matched with dangling gemstone earrings — resembled a display of metallic tattoos. In 2020, the actress reflected on how the Georges Chakra dress earned her a spot on “best dressed” and “worst dressed” lists in 2006. “It reminded some people of an ice-skating costume. They had strong feelings about it,” she told People.

The following year, Eva Longoria chose a KaufmanFranco mini-dress with a revealing back. Eva Longoria. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images The “Desperate Housewives” star curled her short hair to match her bedazzled dress.

In 2008, Jane Krakowski also wore a nearly completely backless dress. Jane Krakowski. Steve Granitz/Getty Images The “30 Rock” comedian paired the Versace dress with dangling earrings.

Although mini-dresses aren’t common at the Emmys, that didn’t stop Heidi Klum from wearing one in 2010. Heidi Klum. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Klum, then a host on “Project Runway,” paired the mini with a statement necklace and black heels.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a black mesh Emilio Pucci two-piece dress in 2011. Gwyneth Paltrow. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images She accessorized the midriff-baring gown with black and white bangles.

In 2015, Allison Janney wore an off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer black La Bourjoisie gown with ornate cutout details along the sides. Allison Janney at the Emmys in 2015. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The actress, who won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on “Mom,” upped her vampy aesthetic with delicate waves, dark eye makeup, and a stack of silver bracelets.

The same year, Laverne Cox wore an elegant teal gown that also featured small cutouts on the side. Laverne Cox. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The “Orange Is the New Black” star finished her outfit with a smoky eye, brown lipstick, and a diamond bracelet.

At the same event, Heidi Klum wore a one-shoulder yellow Versace dress made of mixed fabrics. Heidi Klum. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The ensemble had lace, mesh, and fringe details.

Naomi Grossman’s Jun Escario dress in 2015 featured modern art-inspired sheer panels. Naomi Grossman. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The “American Horror Story” actress leaned into the “naked dress” trend and accessorized with statement earrings.

Julianne Hough’s Marchesa dress at the 2015 Emmys featured a strappy bodice and a sheer skirt. Julianne Hough. JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images She wore a black ribbon headband that matched the bodice of the dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross of “Black-ish” wore a beautiful one-shoulder gown with oversized earrings to the Emmy Awards in 2016. Tracee Ellis Ross. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ross’ gown featured a cutout on one side and a leg-exposing slit. She finished the outfit with a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” wore a red Alexander Wang gown with cutouts to the 2016 Emmy Awards. Tatiana Maslany. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Maslany completed this polished look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and an updo.

Ariel Winter wore a dress with two thigh-high slits to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Ariel Winter. Frazer HarrisonGetty Images The actress wore a beaded black-and-silver gown that had a sheer skirt layered underneath. She accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap heels, Hearts on Fire diamond rings, and a Borgioni diamond ear cuff.

Leslie Jones posed on the red carpet in Christian Siriano at the 2017 Emmys. Leslie Jones. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images The glittering black dress featured a thigh-high slit, a sheer illusion neckline, and a see-through skirt.

In 2018, Sandra Oh wore a red velvet and beaded gown with a deep V neckline. Sandra Oh. Steve Granitz/WireImage The actress made history that year when she became the first woman of Asian descent to land a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the hit BBC series “Killing Eve.”

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness rocked the barely there trend at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2018. Jonathan Van Ness. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images He wore a see-through, mesh top with a floor-length skirt.

That same year, Gina Rodriguez stunned in Naeem Khan. Gina Rodriguez. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Her bedazzled red gown featured a daring neckline.

Emilia Clarke looked stunning in this navy-blue gown with a plunging neckline at the 2019 Emmys. Emilia Clarke. Steve Granitz/WireImage Clarke chose to wear a Valentino design for the awards show.