‘Wandavision’ star Elizabeth Olsen walks the Emmys 2021 red carpet in a dress designed by her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen’s Emmys dress was designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The designers of her dress were revealed by E! as she walked the red carpet on Sunday.

Her white dress features a V-neck and flowy cape.

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to the Emmys on Sunday night.

The designers of her white dress, which features a V-neck and a flowy cape, were revealed by reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi during E!’s red-carpet coverage as Olsen arrived at the 73rd Emmys Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Her stylist just texted me and just told me this look has been made by her very own sisters – Mary Kate and Ashley and it’s by The Row,” Roberts Rassi said.

Olsen said in June during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that she always wanted to dress like her sisters.

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses,” she said. “And that is something that I never grew out of.”