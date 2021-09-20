14 celebrity looks from the Emmys that missed the mark – sorry

Annie Murphy’s Valentino dress looked like it needed to be tailored.

The teal dress had a blouse-style top, belted waist, and long skirt with a train. Two slits at the front of the dress made the skirt more dynamic.

The Valentino gown could have been a cool red-carpet look for Murphy, but it appeared to be too big for “The Schitt’s Creek” star. It also looked too long, as the hem of the dress bunched on the floor in photos. If it had been tailored to fit her frame, the dress probably would have looked better.

The sleeves of the gown were also unbuttoned, making the ensemble look less put together than one would expect for a red-carpet outfit.