14 celebrity looks from the Emmys that missed the mark – sorry

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses,” Olsen said of her sisters on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in June. “And that is something that I never grew out of.”
Although Olsen looked pretty in the white dress, the billowing sleeves and cape back swallowed her. It looked more like the dress was wearing her than the other way around.
Annie Murphy’s Valentino dress looked like it needed to be tailored.
The teal dress had a blouse-style top, belted waist, and long skirt with a train. Two slits at the front of the dress made the skirt more dynamic.
The Valentino gown could have been a cool red-carpet look for Murphy, but it appeared to be too big for “The Schitt’s Creek” star. It also looked too long, as the hem of the dress bunched on the floor in photos. If it had been tailored to fit her frame, the dress probably would have looked better.
The sleeves of the gown were also unbuttoned, making the ensemble look less put together than one would expect for a red-carpet outfit.
Emma Corrin’s headpiece threw off her sleek Miu Miu dress.
Corrin’s custom Miu Miu look, which was styled by Harry Lambert, consisted of a strapless, column dress, a matching swim cap-like hat, and fingerless gloves that exposed black nails painted to look like claws. Simone Cummings created Corrin’s red-carpet nail look.
Corrin looked striking in the monochromatic yellow ensemble, but the hat was so unique that it distracted from the rest of the outfit. If Corrin had just worn the dress and gloves, the outfit would have been more successful.
Rogen walked the red carpet in an orange Brioni jacket, brown pants, a light-pink tie and shirt, and black shoes.
While the bright jacket was a fun red-carpet choice, the rest of the look made it fall flat, as the variety of neutrals just looked wrong together.
The color of Dan Levy’s monochromatic look was a strong choice, but the garments themselves didn’t feel right together.
Levy’s Valentino outfit consisted of a royal blue shirt, a tiered jacket, and trousers. Black boots contrasted with the rest of the ensemble, which was styled by Erica Cloud.
The individual pieces of the outfit were beautiful, but put together, they didn’t have red-carpet appeal.
They actually looked a bit casual, and the combination of the long jacket and soft pants almost made it seem like Levy was wearing a pajama set.
Tracee Ellis Ross always looks beautiful, but her red Valentino Couture dress could have been better.
Ross, who was styled by Karla Welch, wore an off-the-shoulder gown that cinched at the waist before flowing into a floor-length skirt.
The dress definitely had beautiful details, like its sparkly fabric and embroidered trim.
But the gown looked too baggy on Ross, and the length of the dress caused it to blend into the red carpet. A thigh-high slit could have elevated her look.
Overall, the dress was just lackluster compared to other red-carpet outfits she’s worn in recent years, like the daring white dress she wore to the 2016 Emmys.
Chris and Rachel Sullivan’s patterned suits were a bold red-carpet choice that didn’t pay off.
The “This Is Us” star and his wife both wore Courtney Mays suits to the Emmys. Chris’ tan outfit had a black animal print, while Rachel’s blue two-piece suit was covered in a geometric pattern. She wore a sheer bra underneath her jacket.
The suits were fun, but they were a bit too much. They looked more like costumes than red-carpet attire.
Plus, the color of the Sullivans’ outfits didn’t look great next to each other, which was odd since they seemed to be attempting to coordinate their looks.
The sleeves on Sarah Paulson’s red gown took over the rest of the dress.
Like many stars, Sarah Paulson wore a striking, monochromatic gown for the Emmys red carpet. She was styled by Karla Welch and Grace Wrightsell.
Her Carolina Herrera Spring 2022 dress had a plunging neckline and full skirt, both of which looked glamorous.
But the gown had giant, puffy sleeves that covered the majority of Paulson’s arms and seemed to be a play on the Regency trend in fashion.
The sleeves fell flat, as they detracted from the other beautiful aspects of the gown. The dress also had ruched detailing, which just looked like wrinkles in photos.
Kathryn Hahn’s black jumpsuit wasn’t her best red-carpet look, particularly because of the belt and peplum top.
Hahn’s all-black jumpsuit seemed to embrace the return of early 2000s fashion, as it consisted of a peplum top, oversized belt, and ankle-length trousers. Lanvin designed the garment.
It’s fun when stars wear retro outfits, but Hahn picked two of the worst 2000s trends to bring back.
The chunky belt took over the whole top, and the peplum blended in with the pants, creating an off-balanced look. She would have been better off wearing a sleeker, more formfitting black jumpsuit.
Aidy Bryant’s floral gown just looked a bit too casual for an awards show.
It’s always interesting when celebrities experiment with what constitutes formal attire, but Aidy Bryant strayed too far from traditional red-carpet style with her Emmys gown.
The “Shrill” star designed the green dress with Simone Rocha. It was covered in red and white floral detailing, had quarter-length sleeves, and was tea-length. She paired the gown with a red headband and wicker-style red purse.
The outfit had a cottagecore look, and it would have been a great choice for a picnic or even a daytime awards show. But it just wasn’t enough for the Emmys.
There was too much going on in Emerald Fennell’s Valentino gown.
“The Crown” actress’ floor-length dress was semi-sheer, and it was covered in an array of different embellishments, including hearts and glittering beads that converged at the high neckline. A neon-green trim on the quarter-length sleeves and skirt completed the dress.
Although the gown had an effervescent energy that was fun, it had too much going on. The beading didn’t look right together, and the trim clashed with the green detailing on the skirt.
The dress had a high neckline and a built-in cape, and it was orange at the top and navy blue on the rest of the gown. The skirt was tea-length, while the cape flowed a bit past the skirt.
The look had fun parts to it, but it didn’t look like a red-carpet dress all put together. The colors made it seem more like a daytime look.
The feathered skirt took away from the rest of Cynthia Erivo’s custom Louis Vuitton dress.
The backless gown had a simple white top. A belt also gave way to a straight white silhouette, but layers of blue, white, and green feathers formed a mermaid skirt starting at Erivo’s knees. She paired the dress with a statement choker. Jason Bolden styled her.
The top of the gown was stunning, but the feather detailing just didn’t work on the skirt. Rather than looking high-fashion, the color and fabric looked abrupt next to the rest of the gown.
If the skirt had stayed simple all the way to the floor, Erivo would have had one of the best red-carpet looks of the night.
In contrast, Kate Winslet’s black dress was too simple.
The Giorgio Armani Privé dress had short sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and a column-style skirt.
Winslet looked beautiful in the dress, but there was nothing standout about the gown. A lower neckline, slit, or detailing would have made the dress more eye-catching.