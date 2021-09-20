The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2021 Emmys

- Some of Hollywood’s most famous couples attended the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones had one of the best looks of the night.
- Billy Porter and Adam Smith also looked great in coordinating all-black looks.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Matthew Rhys looked dapper in a tuxedo, but Keri Russell stole the spotlight in this sheer dress.
Russell wore a Zuhair Murad dress that had a thigh-high slit and dramatic cape-like sleeves with feathers at the hem. Rhys stood by her side in a classic suit.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous together in contrasting looks.
While Douglas wore a suit, Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a deep-red dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith coordinated in dazzling all-black looks.
Porter turned heads in a custom Ashi look, which he paired with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.
His husband, Adam Smith, coordinated in a Musika tuxedo with a mock-crocodile pattern and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that matched Porter’s statement diamond and emerald necklace.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley looked fabulous in black-and-white outfits.
Wiley wore a fun twist on a classic black tuxedo in this printed Genny look. Her wife kept the print theme going in a polka-dot dress with a statement sleeve.
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in coordinated cream looks.
Arnett wore a cream suit, while Olsen arrived in a dress that was designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.
Jeong looked dapper standing next to his wife, Tran. She paired her silver dress with a matching clutch and dainty diamond jewelry.