The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2021 Emmys

Matthew Rhys looked dapper in a tuxedo, but Keri Russell stole the spotlight in this sheer dress.

While Douglas wore a suit, Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a deep-red dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous together in contrasting looks.

His husband, Adam Smith, coordinated in a Musika tuxedo with a mock-crocodile pattern and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that matched Porter’s statement diamond and emerald necklace.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith coordinated in dazzling all-black looks.

Wiley wore a fun twist on a classic black tuxedo in this printed Genny look. Her wife kept the print theme going in a polka-dot dress with a statement sleeve.

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley looked fabulous in black-and-white outfits.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in coordinated cream looks.

Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Jeong looked dapper standing next to his wife, Tran. She paired her silver dress with a matching clutch and dainty diamond jewelry.