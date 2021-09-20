Search

The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2021 Emmys

Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez
Celebrity couples coordinated with their looks at the 2021 Emmys.
  • Some of Hollywood’s most famous couples attended the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
  • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones had one of the best looks of the night.
  • Billy Porter and Adam Smith also looked great in coordinating all-black looks.
Matthew Rhys looked dapper in a tuxedo, but Keri Russell stole the spotlight in this sheer dress.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attends the 2021 Emmys.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Russell wore a Zuhair Murad dress that had a thigh-high slit and dramatic cape-like sleeves with feathers at the hem. Rhys stood by her side in a classic suit. 
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous together in contrasting looks.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose on the Emmys red carpet.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
While Douglas wore a suit, Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a deep-red dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. 
Billy Porter and Adam Smith coordinated in dazzling all-black looks.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend the 2021 Emmys.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Porter turned heads in a custom Ashi look, which he paired with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.

His husband, Adam Smith, coordinated in a Musika tuxedo with a mock-crocodile pattern and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that matched Porter’s statement diamond and emerald necklace. 

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley looked fabulous in black-and-white outfits.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley attend the 2021 Emmys.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley attend the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Wiley wore a fun twist on a classic black tuxedo in this printed Genny look. Her wife kept the print theme going in a polka-dot dress with a statement sleeve. 
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in coordinated cream looks.
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen attend the 2021 Emmys.
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen attend the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Arnett wore a cream suit, while Olsen arrived in a dress that was designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend smile on the Emmys red carpet.
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Jeong looked dapper standing next to his wife, Tran. She paired her silver dress with a matching clutch and dainty diamond jewelry. 
