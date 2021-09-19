All the looks your favorite celebrities wore to the 2021 Emmys

- The 73 annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- Television’s biggest stars weren’t afraid to take fashion risks on the Emmy’s red carpet this year.
- Billy Porter wore a dramatic all-black winged look that he paired with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.
Billy Porter brought the drama in this futuristic all-black Ashi look.
According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, Porter paired his look with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry and an emerald clutch.
Kathryn Haan went for comfort in an all-black jumpsuit with striking emerald jewelry.
The “Wandavision” actress wore a look from Lanvin.
Aidy Bryant collaborated with Simone Rocha to design this whimsical dress.
According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, the star of “Shrill”
Emerald Fennell brought the sparkles with her bedazzled dress.
“The Crown” star’s dress had a pop of color thanks to the neon green hem on the skirt and sleeves.
Gillian Anderson looked ethereal in a white two-piece set.
Anderson’s dress had fun jewel details hanging from the top and a fringed hem.
Nicole Byers arrived in a beautiful custom Christian Siriano dress.
Byers looked fabulous in this dramatic off-the-shoulder dress that had sheer details throughout.
Josh O’Connor skipped the classic tie and wore a big black flower instead.
O’Connor arrived at the awards show in a custom Loewe suit.
E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi said his stylist, Harry Lambert, wanted to dress the actor in a look that was a twist on the classic British tuxedo with tails.
Olivia Colman went for a color-block moment in this navy and orange dress.
If you look closely, Colman’s platform shoes actually have a clear heel.
Cecily Strong looked striking in a black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
The “SNL” Emmy-nominated star paired the daring dress with simple black heels and a silver clutch.
Kenan Thompson went for a bold pink suit.
Thompson stood out on the red carpet with this fun look.
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai wore a jacket with matching pants that had velvet patches throughout.
The “Reservation Dogs” star matched his jacket and pants with his suede shoes.
Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.
Jeong looked so dapper standing next to his wife, Tran.
Rita Wilson looked like a total rocker in this all-black look.
Wilson sparkled from head to toe in her Tom Ford pantsuit.
Ashley Nicole Black had fun in this colorful dress.
The dress had a slit going down the middle.
Amber Ruffin’s mint green dress had such beautiful pink embroidery.
The host paired the one-shoulder dress with diamond earrings.
Zuri Hall looked comfortable in this white jumpsuit, which she paired with sparkly heels.
Hall accessorized her look with minimal jewelry.
Karamo Brown looked so dapper in a velvet tuxedo with a matching bowtie.
The “Queer Eye” star accessorized his black suit with a statement gold and diamond pin.
Rachel Lindsay looked like a ray of sunshine in this orange dress with a long train.
The former reality TV star paired the dress with gold heels and jewelry.