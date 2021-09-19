All the looks your favorite celebrities wore to the 2021 Emmys

According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, Porter paired his look with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry and an emerald clutch.

Billy Porter brought the drama in this futuristic all-black Ashi look.

The “Wandavision” actress wore a look from Lanvin.

Kathryn Haan went for comfort in an all-black jumpsuit with striking emerald jewelry.

According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, the star of “Shrill”

Aidy Bryant collaborated with Simone Rocha to design this whimsical dress.

“The Crown” star’s dress had a pop of color thanks to the neon green hem on the skirt and sleeves.

Emerald Fennell brought the sparkles with her bedazzled dress.

Anderson’s dress had fun jewel details hanging from the top and a fringed hem.

Byers looked fabulous in this dramatic off-the-shoulder dress that had sheer details throughout.

E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi said his stylist, Harry Lambert, wanted to dress the actor in a look that was a twist on the classic British tuxedo with tails.

O’Connor arrived at the awards show in a custom Loewe suit.

Josh O’Connor skipped the classic tie and wore a big black flower instead.

If you look closely, Colman’s platform shoes actually have a clear heel.

Olivia Colman went for a color-block moment in this navy and orange dress.

The “SNL” Emmy-nominated star paired the daring dress with simple black heels and a silver clutch.

Cecily Strong looked striking in a black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Thompson stood out on the red carpet with this fun look.

Kenan Thompson went for a bold pink suit.

The “Reservation Dogs” star matched his jacket and pants with his suede shoes.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai wore a jacket with matching pants that had velvet patches throughout.

Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Jeong looked so dapper standing next to his wife, Tran.