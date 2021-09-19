Search

All the looks your favorite celebrities wore to the 2021 Emmys

Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez
Celebrities had fun with their red-carpet looks at the Emmys 2021.
Celebrities had fun with their red-carpet looks at the Emmys 2021. Gareth Cattermole/Rich Fury/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
  • The 73 annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
  • Television’s biggest stars weren’t afraid to take fashion risks on the Emmy’s red carpet this year.
  • Billy Porter wore a dramatic all-black winged look that he paired with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Billy Porter brought the drama in this futuristic all-black Ashi look.
Billy Porter wears a black shirt, pants, and wings on the Emmys carpet.
Billy Porter attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, Porter paired his look with $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry and an emerald clutch.
Kathryn Haan went for comfort in an all-black jumpsuit with striking emerald jewelry.
Kathryn Hahn wears a black jumpsuit on the Emmys red carpet.
Kathryn Hahn attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The “Wandavision” actress wore a look from Lanvin.
Aidy Bryant collaborated with Simone Rocha to design this whimsical dress.
Aidy Bryant wears a green, floral dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Aidy Bryant attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
According to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi, the star of “Shrill” 
Emerald Fennell brought the sparkles with her bedazzled dress.
Emerald Fennell wears a sparkly, cream dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Emerald Fennell attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images
“The Crown” star’s dress had a pop of color thanks to the neon green hem on the skirt and sleeves. 
Gillian Anderson looked ethereal in a white two-piece set.
Gillian Anderson wears a white dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Gillian Anderson attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images
Anderson’s dress had fun jewel details hanging from the top and a fringed hem.
Nicole Byers arrived in a beautiful custom Christian Siriano dress.
Nicole Byer wears a purple dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Nicole Byers attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Byers looked fabulous in this dramatic off-the-shoulder dress that had sheer details throughout. 
Josh O’Connor skipped the classic tie and wore a big black flower instead.
Josh O'Connor wears a black suit on the Emmys red carpet.
Josh O’Connor attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
O’Connor arrived at the awards show in a custom Loewe suit.

E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi said his stylist, Harry Lambert, wanted to dress the actor in a look that was a twist on the classic British tuxedo with tails. 

Olivia Colman went for a color-block moment in this navy and orange dress.
Olivia Colman wears a blue and orange dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Olivia Colman attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images
If you look closely, Colman’s platform shoes actually have a clear heel. 
Cecily Strong looked striking in a black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Cecily Strong wears a black dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Cecily Strong attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The “SNL” Emmy-nominated star paired the daring dress with simple black heels and a silver clutch.
Kenan Thompson went for a bold pink suit.
Kenan Thompson wears a pink tuxedo on the Emmys red carpet.
Kenan Thompson attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Thompson stood out on the red carpet with this fun look. 
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai wore a jacket with matching pants that had velvet patches throughout.
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai wears a black shirt and top on the Emmys red carpet.
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The “Reservation Dogs” star matched his jacket and pants with his suede shoes. 
Ken Jeong skipped the classic suit jacket with this velvet one, while his wife wore a silver dress.
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend smile on the Emmys red carpet.
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Jeong looked so dapper standing next to his wife, Tran. 
Rita Wilson looked like a total rocker in this all-black look.
Rita Wilson wears a black pantsuit on the Emmy awards red carpet.
Rita Wilson attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Wilson sparkled from head to toe in her Tom Ford pantsuit. 
Ashley Nicole Black had fun in this colorful dress.
Ashley Nicole Black wears a pink and orange dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Ashley Nicole Black attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The dress had a slit going down the middle. 
Amber Ruffin’s mint green dress had such beautiful pink embroidery.
Amber Ruffin wears a one-strap dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Amber Ruffin attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The host paired the one-shoulder dress with diamond earrings. 
Zuri Hall looked comfortable in this white jumpsuit, which she paired with sparkly heels.
Zuri Hall wears a white jumpsuit at the 2021 Emmys.
Zuri Hall attends the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
Hall accessorized her look with minimal jewelry. 
Karamo Brown looked so dapper in a velvet tuxedo with a matching bowtie.
Karamo Brown wears a velvet suit at the 2021 Emmys.
Karamo Brown attends the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The “Queer Eye” star accessorized his black suit with a statement gold and diamond pin. 
Rachel Lindsay looked like a ray of sunshine in this orange dress with a long train.
Rachel Lindsay wears a a strapless orange dress to the 2021 Emmys.
Rachel Lindsay attends the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images
The former reality TV star paired the dress with gold heels and jewelry. 
About the Author
Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez