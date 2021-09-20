Carl Clemons-Hopkins made history at the Emmys by wearing an outfit with the colors of the non-binary flag

Carl Clemons-Hopkins at the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins wore an outfit with the colors of the non-binary flag at the Emmys.

The outfit celebrates “beauty beyond the heteronormative standard,” according to the star’s stylist.

The “Hacks” star became the first non-binary person to be nominated for best supporting actor.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins became the first non-binary person to be nominated for best supporting actor at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday.

To celebrate, the “Hacks” actor walked the red carpet in a custom Christian Siriano outfit inspired by the non-binary flag, according to the designer. The actor’s white button-down shirt, black trousers, purple belt, and purple and yellow train featured the colors of the flag.

The outfit was created as “an homage to the non-binary flag and celebrating our identities and beauty beyond the heteronormative standard,” Clemons-Hopkins’ stylist, Jyotisha Bridges, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The custom outfit was designed by Christian Siriano. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The star reflected on how they came to identify as non-binary in an essay penned for The Hollywood Reporter in July, writing that they began to identify as queer in college before exploring gender norms during lockdown.

“In the past five or six years, I’ve been doing a lot of studies on the origins of masculinity, where all these rules and norms came from. At the same time, there’s been so much violence and misunderstanding with trans folk and other queer people,” Clemons-Hopkins wrote.

“I was figuring out where I fit in all of that. And then quarantine hit – there was so much time to explore my gender identity, or lack of gender identity,” they added.

The actor went on to describe how this has altered their experience playing Marcus in “Hacks,” a character they described as “a man who identifies as a man.”

“I would go into work situations and think, ‘You have to make sure you’re being a man.’ Now, I can just worry about being the character. It’s incredibly freeing to focus on a character knowing that I myself am more resolved,” they wrote.

Representatives for Siriano and Bridges did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.