"Breaking Bad" Wins Best Drama For Final Season

AMC ‘Breaking Bad’ wins back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

Say. Their. Name.

“Breaking Bad” continues to sweep the Emmys taking home the biggest award of the the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

The final season of AMC’s hit drama had steep competition from two HBO series, “Game of Thrones” and “True Detective,” AMC series “Mad Men,” “Downton Abbey,” and “House of Cards.”

The series previously won Best Drama last year for the first half of season five.

“Breaking Bad” also won for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

