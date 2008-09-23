Emmys Break Record—For Least Watched Telecast

Among the many records shattered last night (first time a basic cable show, Mad Men, won a major series category, etc.), this year’s Emmys also seem poised to set the record for lowest rated telecast ever.



Congratulations! Maybe the Academy should just turn the awards over to a cable network after all. There, 12 million viewers is a lot.

No word on how much these low numbers are due to people simply turning the show off after its painfully unfunny opening bit.

THR’s Live Feed Blog: The three-hour 60th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony received a 3.8 rating/9 share in the preliminary adults 18-49 demo — the lowest in Nielsen’s recorded People Meter history.

That’s 12% below last year’s previous Emmy record low, a ceremony hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Fox.

Among total viewers, the numbers are currently too close to call. In the morning figures, the Emmys were the least-watched ceremony in history (12.2 million), coming just under Fox’s historic-low 1990 ceremony (12.3 million) and firmly less than 2007’s event (13 million). With the numbers this tight, we’ll wait until the nationals roll in tomorrow before making a ruling on whether the Emmys set a record low in viewers in addition to the adult demo.

See Also: Cable Triumphs At Emmys; Cue Broadcast Nets Panicking?

