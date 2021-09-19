The best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2021 Emmys

- The 73rd annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
- Dozens of stars dressed to impress on the red carpet, but some stood out more than others.
- Anya-Taylor Joy wore a backless dress, and Billy Porter brought the drama in a look with wings.
Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in this striking backless couture Dior dress.
Taylor-Joy’s dress had a draped satin skirt with a long train and pearls going down her back.
Billy Porter’s Ashi ensemble had wings.
Porter paired his all-black look with over $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.
Kaley Cuoco turned heads on the red carpet in a head-to-toe neon look.
“The Flight Attendant” star looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline that dipped a bit lower in the center.
She paired the dress with De Beers jewelry and Le Silla heels.
Catherine O’Hara looked fabulous in this coral pantsuit.
O’Hara’s asymmetrical top had a long train that dragged behind her as she walked down the red carpet.
Issa Rae looked like she was dripping in diamonds in this sheer silver dress.
Rae wore an Aliétte dress, which was designed by her stylist Jason Rembert.
Emma Corrin stood out on the red carpet in a Miu Miu dress that was three months in the making.
Corrin paired the yellow dress with matching gloves that showed her long black nails and a swim-cap-inspired hat that is also known as a fashion bonnet.
Robin Thede looked fabulous in a seafoam-green strapless tulle dress.
Thede said on Instagram that her custom Jason Wu dress took over 50 hours to make and she paired it with vintage Fred Leighton jewels.
Jason Sudeikis looked handsome in a velvet Tom Ford suit.
What viewers didn’t get to see was that Sudeikis paired the blue suit with Eazy-E socks.
Michaela Coel made a statement in this neon two-piece set.
The creator and star of “I May Destroy You” wore a stunning Christopher John Rogers look that had a bow with a long train on the back.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ red dress had a thigh-high slit and flowing train.
Jones paired her dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Matthew Rhys looked dapper in a tuxedo but Keri Russell stole the spotlight in this sheer dress.
Russell wore a Zuhair Murad dress that had a thigh-high slit and dramatic cape-like sleeves with feathers at the hem.
Nicole Byers brought the drama in this sheer purple dress.
Byers wore a custom Christian Siriano gown that had a sheer skirt and an off-the-shoulder top.
Gillian Anderson wore a white two-piece on the Emmys red carpet.
The star of “The Crown” dress had jewels dangling from the top and a fringed hem at the skirt.
Jean Smart went for a chic black dress with sheer sleeves.
Smart paired her look with statement diamond earrings.
Our Lady J went the daring route in this sheer look.
The star wore a custom look from Marko Monroe.