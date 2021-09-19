Search

The best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2021 Emmys

These celebrities took daring risks at the 2021 Emmys.
Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in this striking backless couture Dior dress.
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2021 Emmys.
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2021 Emmys.
Taylor-Joy’s dress had a draped satin skirt with a long train and pearls going down her back. 
Billy Porter’s Ashi ensemble had wings.
Billy Porter wears a black shirt, pants, and wings on the Emmys carpet.
Billy Porter attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Porter paired his all-black look with over $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry
Kaley Cuoco turned heads on the red carpet in a head-to-toe neon look.
Kaley Cuoco wears a neon yellow dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Kaley Cuoco attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
“The Flight Attendant” star looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline that dipped a bit lower in the center. 

She paired the dress with De Beers jewelry and Le Silla heels. 

Catherine O’Hara looked fabulous in this coral pantsuit.
Catherine O'Hara attends the 2021 Emmys.
Catherine O'Hara attends the 2021 Emmys.
O’Hara’s asymmetrical top had a long train that dragged behind her as she walked down the red carpet.
Issa Rae looked like she was dripping in diamonds in this sheer silver dress.
Issa Rae attends the 2021 Emmys.
Issa Rae attends the 2021 Emmys.
Rae wore an Aliétte dress, which was designed by her stylist Jason Rembert. 
Emma Corrin stood out on the red carpet in a Miu Miu dress that was three months in the making.
Emma Corrin wears a yellow dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Emma Corrin attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Corrin paired the yellow dress with matching gloves that showed her long black nails and a swim-cap-inspired hat that is also known as a fashion bonnet. 
Robin Thede looked fabulous in a seafoam-green strapless tulle dress.
Robin Thede wears a teal dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Robin Thede attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Thede said on Instagram that her custom Jason Wu dress took over 50 hours to make and she paired it with vintage Fred Leighton jewels. 
Jason Sudeikis looked handsome in a velvet Tom Ford suit.
Jason Sudeikis wears a blue tuxedo at the 2021 Emmys.
Jason Sudeikis attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
What viewers didn’t get to see was that Sudeikis paired the blue suit with Eazy-E socks
Michaela Coel made a statement in this neon two-piece set.
Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmys.
Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmys.
The creator and star of “I May Destroy You” wore a stunning Christopher John Rogers look that had a bow with a long train on the back. 
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ red dress had a thigh-high slit and flowing train.
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 2021 Emmys.
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 2021 Emmys.
Jones paired her dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. 
Matthew Rhys looked dapper in a tuxedo but Keri Russell stole the spotlight in this sheer dress.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attends the 2021 Emmys.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 2021 Emmys.
Russell wore a Zuhair Murad dress that had a thigh-high slit and dramatic cape-like sleeves with feathers at the hem.
Nicole Byers brought the drama in this sheer purple dress.
Nicole Byer wears a purple dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Nicole Byers attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Byers wore a custom Christian Siriano gown that had a sheer skirt and an off-the-shoulder top.
Gillian Anderson wore a white two-piece on the Emmys red carpet.
Gillian Anderson wears a white dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Gillian Anderson attends the 2021 Emmy Awards.
The star of “The Crown” dress had jewels dangling from the top and a fringed hem at the skirt. 
Jean Smart went for a chic black dress with sheer sleeves.
Jean Smart attends the 2021 Emmys.
Jean Smart attends the 2021 Emmys.
Smart paired her look with statement diamond earrings. 
Our Lady J went the daring route in this sheer look.
Our Lady J attends the 2021 Emmys.
Our Lady J attends the 2021 Emmys.
The star wore a custom look from Marko Monroe
