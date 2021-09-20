11 shows that lost at the Emmys, but you should definitely watch

- The 2021 Primetime Emmys made “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” the big winners.
- But some of the best shows of the year didn’t win a single award.
- From “Pen15” to “Underground Railroad” and “The Boys,” see picks for the best shows that lost.
Ruffin has been a writer for the acclaimed talk show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” since 2014. She was the first-ever Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the United States. In 2020, Ruffin began hosting her own late-night series that covers topical news with inventive sketches and monologues.
Just a few days before the Emmys, Peacock renewed “The Amber Ruffin Show” for a second season.
“If Amber Ruffin has a superpower, it’s turning insightful observations about race and society into unexpectedly fun and funny comedy bits,” NPR television critic Eric Deggans said of the nominated series.
Though the second season of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” did win during last week’s daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (for best picture editing for variety programming), it was a shame the sketch show didn’t bring home any primetime awards.
Created by Robin Thede (another history-making Black writer from the late-night talk show world), “A Black Lady Sketch Show” has an unprecedented level of talent in its writing room and on the screen.
The star-studded guest list includes Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The cast regulars also include Ashley Nicole Black, who was in the writers’ room for the second season of Emmy-winner “Ted Lasso.”
During a time when superhero stories are an unavoidable staple of pop culture in our TV shows and movies, “The Boys” sets itself apart with a gruesome and bleak understanding of how super-powered people would actually operate in the United States.
The ensemble cast is fantastic, and critics have lauded the show’s second season for ramping up the bloody action and turning a critical eye on the world’s obsession with fictional superheroes.
“This comic adaptation makes a point of deconstructing its own genre, but without a maverick savior,” New Yorker critic Doreen St. Felix wrote in a review. “The show is outlandish, pessimistic, and brutally funny.”
One of Netflix’s most-watched recent shows, “Bridgerton” was a winner at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys (for best period hairstyling) but didn’t take home any primetime awards.
This was the first show acclaimed creator Shonda Rhimes produced for Netflix, and her knack for spotting narratives that combine drama, humor, sexiness, and great storytelling remains unmatched.
Showrunner Chris Van Dusen (who worked for Rhimes for 17 years prior to running his own series under her) nailed the charm and brought together a phenomenal cast that included Emmy-nominated Regé-Jean Page (who lost the Emmy last night to Josh O’Connor of “The Crown”).
HBO’s sleeper-hit series “The Flight Attendant” was nominated for a total of five primetime Emmys, including best supporting actress, writing, directing, and lead actress. But the show and its stars lost in every category on Sunday night — a shame given how beloved the series was among critics last year.
“‘The Flight Attendant’ is twisty, emotional, shocking, and wildly entertaining, and it’s already one of those shows I will be hounding people to watch for the foreseeable future,” Jessica Mason wrote for The Mary Sue.
Thankfully Bo Burnham, the writer-director-singer-star of “Inside,” won three Emmys at last week’s Creative Arts awards. So it wasn’t a total loss for what has been one of the most impactful and impressive entertainment creations of 2021 so far.
But it was a shame that Burnham didn’t take home the primetime award on Sunday. He wrote, staged, filmed, and edited the new Netflix special by himself while under stay-at-home guidance in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Inside” features 20 catchy (and emotionally devastating) original songs, and was filmed with an incredible attention to detail. It’s easily one of the most rewatchable Netflix productions of the year.
This Hulu original, cocreated by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, was also nominated for best writing in a comedy series this year. It lost both times, which was disappointing given that it’s one of the most original and hilarious comedies in years.
In “Pen15,” Erskine and Konkle play fictional versions of themselves trying to endure seventh grade in the early ’00s. The two writers and stars were ahead of the curve when it comes to exploring millennial nostalgia and the traumas of girlhood.
“With its pointed writing and thoughtful shtick, ‘Pen15’ invites us all to revisit who we were at 13 and realize how warranted all of those outbursts and silly moments of our past selves were,” critic Sadie Bell wrote for Thrillist.
The third and final season of “Pose” also earned nominations for best lead actress, lead actor, and writing on a drama series. The show and its stars lost in all four categories this year.
“Pose” is one of the few shows this year with a 100% “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. Star Mj Rodriguez also made history by becoming the first-ever trans person nominated for an major acting Emmy. It’s just unfortunate that the final season garnered no primetime Emmy wins.
“‘Pose’ found a way to send off its cast primarily comprised of Black trans and queer performers in a legendary and heartfelt way,” critic Chris Murphy wrote for Vanity Fair.
“Shrill” is another series that came to an end in the past year, with its third and final season premiering in the spring of 2021. But sadly its send-off won’t include any Emmy wins.
The show is based on the memoir of the same name written by Lindy West. The storylines, lauded for a unique perspective and sharp humor, follow Annie (Aidy Bryant), a “fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body.”
“‘Shrill’ offers a more realistic view of the changing feelings around women’s bodies,” critic Joi Childs wrote of the series. “There’s a life beyond size and a love and appreciation for the size you’re in.”
Barry Jenkins, the creator behind Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad,” also lost the Emmy for best directing in a limited series to “The Queen’s Gambit.” Jenkins burst onto the filmmaking stage with his Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight” in 2016, and then directed Regina King to an Oscar with 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
“The Underground Railroad” continues this streak of brilliant filmmaking from Jenkins, but with his lens crafting a 10-episode limited series instead of a movie. His signature ability to create wounding, gorgeous visuals and compelling character moments was on full display with this series. It was perhaps the biggest misstep of the 2021 Emmys that his work went unawarded this year.
“It’s the most worthwhile 10 episodes of TV given to us in a long while,” critic Melanie McFarland wrote in a review for Salon.
The first Marvel TV show made for Disney+ was also nominated on Sunday night for best supporting actress, directing, writing, lead actress, lead actor in a limited series.
“WandaVision” picked up a few Emmys at last weekend’s Creative Arts awards, but it lost in every category at the primetime ceremony. The series broke new ground for Marvel, and featured some of the most creative genre-blending episodes of TV made in the last several years.
The show’s main stars, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, turned in phenomenal performances while guest star Kathryn Hahn was a total joy on the screen. “WandaVision” may not be a primetime Emmy winner, but it will surely go down in TV history as the start of a new era in comic adaptations.