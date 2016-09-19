Aziz Ansari had the most awkward moment at the Emmys

You never want to get cut off by the music.

In something of a surprise, “Master of None” snagged a well-deserved Emmy win on Sunday night. Co-creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang won for writing the episode “Parents,” an episode which focused on the two’s immigrant parents.

While accepting the award, Yang went first. However, the two didn’t split the speaking time up evenly enough and Ansari couldn’t get a word in.

Instead, he bolted off the stage:

He tried to make it back, but by then, it was too late and he ultimately had to leave the stage.

People couldn’t believe that Ansari didn’t get to make a speech:

That’s a very bad moment for the Emmys. How the hell do you not give Aziz Ansari a chance to speak?

They cut off Aziz! He ran back up to the microphone to talk but was given no sound #rude #emmys

(DVR delay) Did the #Emmys conductor just try to play off Aziz Ansari? Fired. Immediately.

While Ansari didn’t get to give a speech, Yang got some powerful words in about Asian American representation in Hollywood. He pointed out that there are 17 million Asian Americans in the U.S., as well as 17 million Italian Americans.

“They have ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Rocky,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘The Sopranos’…We have Long Duk Dong,” he said, referring to an infamously stereotypical character from “Sixteen Candles.”

Getty Images At least Aziz got to be on stage?

“Asian parents, if just a couple of you get your kids cameras instead of violins, we’ll be all good,” Yang concluded.

Hopefully, Ansari will get a chance to follow up as well.

