5 TV shows and people who don't deserve their Emmy awards — sorry

The 2019 Emmy awards, which took place at LA’s Microsoft Theatre on Sunday night, saw a handful of newcomers shake up the ceremony, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s excellent comedy “Fleabag” and Netflix drama “When They See Us,” directed by Ava DuVernay.

But there were plenty of expected wins as well, with Amazon’s “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” taking home several awards in competitive categories. And “Game of Thrones” managed to nab the award for best drama series, despite a seriously lacklustre final season.

Here are five Emmy awards that were given to the wrong person or show, in no particular order.

Olivia Colman definitely deserved to win best supporting actress in a comedy instead of Alex Borstein from “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”

Two Brothers Pictures/Amazon Olivia Colman and Alex Borstein were both nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy.

While Borstein’s performance in “Maisel” was solid, she already received an Emmy award for her role on the show at the 2018 Emmys, which makes her win this year a little tired – especially considering that Colman’s turn as the stepmother in “Fleabag” (which deserved all of the awards it received) was so hilariously infuriating.



As the delightfully vicious Stepmother, Colman provides a tangible foil to Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character) and gives the audience some truly unforgettable (and Emmy-worthy) moments, such as when she charmingly turns a conversation about a death of a family member into a discussion of her accomplishments.

Tony Shalhoub’s performance on “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” wasn’t anything revolutionary.

Amazon Prime Video Tony Shalhoub on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Shalhoub’s Abe Weissman (the father of Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan) definitely gets more screen time in the second season of the Amazon show, but he isn’t one of the show’s more compelling characters.

Given the fact that there were other equally talented actors – including Alan Arkin, Henry Winkler, and the hilarious Anthony Carrigan from “Barry” – nominated in the same category, Shalhoub’s win seems due to Hollywood’s ongoing, mystifying obsession with “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”



The race for best lead actress in a drama series was tough, but Emilia Clarke should have gotten the Emmy instead of Jodie Comer.

HBO/BBC America Emilia Clarke and Jodie Comer were both nominated for best lead actress in a drama series.

The best lead actress in a drama series category was full of talented actresses like Viola Davis, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh, Robin Wright, and Emilia Clarke, but Jodie Comer ended up taking home the award in a surprising turn of events.

Comer’s performance on “Killing Eve” is solid, and in a way, it was refreshing to see a relative newcomer take home a coveted award. But Clarke really should have been recognised for her nuanced and vulnerable portrayal of Daenerys in the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Sure, the writing sucked and the finale left something to be desired, but Clarke did her best with what she was given and still managed to shine.

Stellan Skarsgård gave a powerful performance on HBO’s “Chernobyl” — and should have gotten the award for best supporting actor in a limited series instead of Ben Whishaw.

HBO/Amazon Stellan Skarsgård and Ben Whishaw were both nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series at the 2019 Emmys.

HBO’s “Chernobyl” was one of the network’s more powerful shows in recent years. Perfectly evoking the Soviet-era sensibilities surrounding a nuclear meltdown, the show took a critical look at the effects of bureaucracy, and wouldn’t have been nearly as good without Skarsgård’s performance as Boris Shcherbina.

Shcherbina was a real-life Soviet politician who helped address the aftermath of the meltdown at Chernobyl, and Skarsgård’s performance was definitely worthy of an Emmy.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” managed to take home the award for best drama series, despite a disappointing and lacklustre last season.

HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys on the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale.

The series finale of the hit HBO divided a lot of fans, with most deciding it was a lacklustre and inexplicable ending for a show that had, up until the last season, been so good.

That’s why it was disappointing, if not exactly surprising, that “Game of Thrones” won for best drama series. Of course, the final season wasn’t without its good parts (see: Emilia Clarke’s performance as the mad queen Daenerys), but overall, it was hardly worthy of an award.

The show’s Emmy seemed more like a consolation prize of sorts than an actual acknowledgment of merit.

