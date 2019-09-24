The 10 biggest snubs and surprises of this year's Emmys

Amazon Prime Video ‘Fleabag.’

The 71st Emmy awards on Sunday were full of notable snubs and surprises.

“Fleabag” won best comedy series over previous winners “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and “Veep.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was robbed of her chance to become the most awarded actor in Emmy history.

“Deadwood: The Movie” lost best TV movie to the “Black Mirror” interactive movie, “Bandersnatch.”

The 71st Emmy awards aired Sunday and they were full of notable snubs and surprises.

“Game of Thrones” was the expected winner of the night, but the best comedy series race was tighter. “Fleabag” ended up taking the prize over previous winner “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and “Veep.”

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus had won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for every previous season of the show. If she had won for this year’s final season, she would have become the most awarded actor in Emmy history.

The Emmys continued to ignore “Deadwood.” In its last chance at a major Emmy victory (this time for best TV movie), it lost to Netflix’s interactive “Black Mirror” movie, “Bandersnatch.”

Below are more snubs and surprises from this year’s Emmys:

SURPRISE — “Fleabag” won best comedy, defeating “Veep” and “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.”

Amazon ‘Fleabag.’

Heading into this year’s Emmys, “Game of Thrones” was the show to beat in the drama categories.

But comedy was a race between Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and HBO’s “Veep,” the previous winners that had the most momentum behind them. “Maisel” won big at the Creative Arts Emmys last week and “Veep” finished its seven-season run this year.

So it came as a surprise when “Fleabag” began cleaning up at the Emmys with writing and directing awards, and then with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s win for best actress in a comedy series. At that point, it looked like it was “Fleabag’s” trophy to lose in the best comedy series category, something that seemed like a long shot heading into the night.

SNUB — What does Sandra Oh have to do to win an Emmy?

BBC America Oh in ‘Killing Eve.’

Oh was nominated five years in a row for her supporting performance in “Grey’s Anatomy” and lost every time. She was also nominated last year for her performance in “Killing Eve” and lost that, too.

This year finally looked like Oh’s year and it would have been a historic win as she would have been the first Asian actress to win the Emmy for best actress in a leading role for a drama series.

Alas, her biggest competition heading into this year’s Emmys was her “Killing Eve” costar Jodie Comer, who ended up winning the prize.

SURPRISE — Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress in a comedy for “Fleabag.”

Getty Images Waller-Bridge at Sunday’s Emmys winning the award for best actress in a comedy.

Waller-Bridge’s win for best comedy actress might be a bigger shock than “Fleabag’s” comedy series win, considering she was up against reigning champ and projected winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

SNUB — Julia Louis-Dreyfus didn’t win best actress in a comedy, her first loss for her performance in “Veep.”

HBO Louis-Dreyfus in ‘Veep.’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the award for best actress in a comedy series for every season of “Veep” – until this year.

For the HBO show’s final season, Louis-Dreyfus lost the award to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, dashing her chances of becoming the actor with the most Emmy wins in history.

SURPRISE — Jason Bateman won for directing a drama series for Netflix’s “Ozark.”

Netflix The ‘Ozark’ episode, ‘Reparations.’

It’s shocking that “Game of Thrones” didn’t win for directing for a drama series. It was nominated three times in the category for the episodes “The Long Night,” “The Last of the Starks,” and the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

But maybe that worked to its disadvantage, as Jason Bateman took home the award for directing the “Ozark” season two premiere, “Reparations.”

SNUB — The supporting cast of “Barry” deserved some love.

HBO Sarah Goldberg in ‘Barry.’

Henry Winkler finally won his Emmy last year for his supporting role in HBO’s “Barry” and deservedly so.

But the other fantastic supporting actors in the show deserved some love, too, especially Sarah Goldberg, who delivered a riveting and Emmy-worthy monologue in season two, episode seven.

“Barry” stars Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan were also nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series and both lost to “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shalhoub. He’s great, but has already won three times before for “Monk.”

SURPRISE — Patricia Arquette won for best supporting actress in a limited series for Hulu’s “The Act.”

Hulu ‘The Act.’

The other Patricia in this category, “Sharp Objects” star Patricia Clarkson, had the momentum in this race having won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this year.

But Patricia Arquette pulled ahead for her performance in Hulu’s true-crime drama, “The Act.”

SNUB — The “Barry” episode “ronny/lily” deserved the win for best directing for a comedy series.

HBO ‘Barry’ season 2, episode 5, ‘ronny/lily.’

The standout episode from season two of “Barry,” “ronny/lily,” works so well because of Bill Hader’s mesmerising work behind the camera.

“Fleabag” won the Emmy for directing for a comedy series, but this trophy belonged to “Barry.”

SURPRISE — Netflix’s “When They See Us” only won one award.

Netflix ‘When They See Us.’

The limited series race this year was a tight one between two shows based on traumatic real-life events: HBO’s “Chernobyl” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.”

“Chernobyl” won the prize for best limited series, but it’s still surprising that “When They See Us” only won one award for best actor in a limited series (Jharrel Jerome). Ava DuVernay lost the awards for both writing and directing for a limited series to “Chernobyl.”

SNUB — The Emmys continued to overlook “Deadwood.”

HBO ‘Deadwood: The Movie’

When HBO’s “Deadwood” was on the air, it was only nominated for best drama series once in its three seasons and didn’t win.

It had one last chance to win big at the Emmys with the long-awaited “Deadwood: The Movie,” but lost the award for best TV movie to Netflix’s interactive “Black Mirror” movie, “Bandersnatch.”

