Backstage video shows the shocking heights of two 'Game of Thrones' fan favourites

“Game of Thrones” dominated the 68th Annual Emmy Awards all the way from the red carpet to becoming a record-winning series with 10 more wins Sunday evening. Two stars of the show had a surprisingly adorable backstage moment, and it was made all the better by their staggering height difference.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) are 5′ 8″ and 6′ 3″, respectively. Thanks to clever camera angles and seating strategies, this height difference probably never caught your attention before.

AP Images Harington and Christie could almost pass for the same height when they aren’t actually standing next to each other.

But in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter, the height difference between Harington and Christie becomes instantly apparent. Watch below as the two share a hug — or as close as the two can get to hugging — backstage.

#Emmys Backstage: GOT’s Gwendoline Christie and Kit Harington hug it out. pic.twitter.com/SQZKkAOdRb

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 19, 2016

5′ 8″ is a perfectly respectable height, but Christie’s heels combined with her already towering stature just make Harington shrink even more. “Game of Thrones” fans were smitten by the video, noting how Harington appeared “fun-sized” next to the towering Christie.

omg Gwendoline is so tall. Poor Kit ???????????? https://t.co/PDWiQtcLPt

— Ingi (@IngiRKSnob) September 19, 2016

Next time you see Jon Snow, King in the North and possible rightful heir to the Iron Throne, try not to remember how easily Brienne can muss up his hair.

