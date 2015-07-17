Amy Schumer's year just keeps getting better with a best actress Emmy nomination

Is anyone having a better year than Amy Schumer?

She’s about to come out in her first leading movie role with “Trainwreck,” her show on Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer,” is one of the biggest hits on TV, and now she’s nominated for an Emmy.

As the nominees for the 67th Emmy Awards were announced Thursday, one of the biggest surprises was hearing Schumer’s name called as a nominee for Outstanding Actress In a Comedy (her show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series).

She will be vying for the award alongside some stiff competition that includes Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”), and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”).

It’s not likely Schumer will walk away with the prize, but it’s great to see that her biting brand of comedy — this season ranged from skits addressing Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations to commenting on ageism in Hollywood (with some famous ladies) — has been recognised.

Comedy Central Schumer comments on ageism with Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Patricia Arquette.

Schumer’s nomination may also be an indication for what Emmy voters will be looking for in the future. With the end of shows like “Nurse Jackie” and “Parks and Recreation” on the comedy category side, it (hopefully) has opened the door for television’s biggest night to consider the talents of some of the comedy stars that are pushing the envelope of what we see on TV.

Here’s Schumer’s great reaction to her Emmy nomination:

“Trainwreck” opens in theatres on Friday. “Inside Amy Schumer” is currently between seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.