EMMY UNDERDOGS: Here's Who Could Pull Off A Shocker Win And Shake Up The Night

'Top Chef' will probably take this, mostly because unlike almost all reality shows it's got the sophistication one might associate with a fancy award.

But 'American Idol,' like it or not, staged a major reinvention last season -- and, in terms of ratings, it worked. Sure, the Emmys are all about art, but the larger the scale, the bigger the risks -- and 'Idol' made it work.

THE UNDER-UNDERDOG: 'So You Think You Can Dance' delivers ratings, but its judges have failed to connect with consumers. It's nobody's favourite anything. Except for, maybe, their favourite emcee...