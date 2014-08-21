Here Are The Odds On Who Will Win At Monday's Emmy Awards

The 66th annual Primetime Emmys are Monday, August 25.

If you’re filling out a ballot, or if you can’t remember who’s nominated in the big categories, here’s a quick look at who’s slated to take home the Emmy gold.

We’ve consulted awards show predictor site Gold Derby’s expert analysis for picks. Here are the numbers to help select the winners for the top categories.

So far, it looks like the final eight episodes of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” are set to sweep the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series





“Breaking Bad” – 1/10

“True Detective” – 33/1

“Game of Thrones” – 50/1

“House of Cards” – 50/1

“Mad Men” – 100/1

“Downton Abbey” – 100/1

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Matthew McConaughey (“True Detective”) – 1/4

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – 11/2

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) – 50/1

Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) – 100/1

Woody Harrelson (“True Detective”) – 100/1

Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom”) – 100/1

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) – 10/9

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) – 19/10

Claire Danes (“Homeland”) – 12/1

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) – 12/1

Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex”) – 100/1

Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) – 100/1

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama





Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) – 2/3

Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”) – 4/1

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) – 10/1

Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan”) – 12/1

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) – 100/1

Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) – 100/1

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama





Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) – 1/4

Christine Baranski (“The Good Wife”) – 10/1

Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) – 12/1

Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”) – 50-1

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) – 100-1

Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) – 100/1

Outstanding Comedy Series





“Orange is the New Black” – 3/2

“Modern Family” – 19/10

“Veep” – 11/2

“Louie” – 12/1

“The Big Bang Theory” – 50-1

“Silicon Valley” – 100/1

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) – 10/9

Ricky Gervais (“Derek”) – 4/1

Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – 11/2

William H. Macy (“Shameless”) – 11/2

Matt LeBlanc (“Episodes”) – 100/1

Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) – 100/1

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series





Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – 2/11

Taylor Schilling (“Orange is the New Black”) – 10/1

Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) – 50/1

Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly”) – 50/1

Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”) – 50/1

Lena Dunham (“Girls”) – 100/1

Outstanding miniseries





“Fargo” – 1/10

“American Horror Story: Coven” – 33/1

“Luther” – 50/1

“The White Queen” – 50-1

“Treme” – 100/1

“Bonnie and Clyde” – 100/1

Those are only the top categories. You can view all of the odds here.

