Detroit-style pizza has arrived in NYC

Detroit-style pizza is finally taking New York City by storm. Emmy Squared, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is serving up pan pizza with a crispy crust, chewy center, and topped with lots and lots of cheese. It’s spicy, it’s crispy, and it’s absolutely delicious.
Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Sydney Kramer
