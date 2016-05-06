Detroit-style pizza has arrived in NYC

Sydney Kramer, Sarah Schmalbruch

Detroit-style pizza is finally taking New York City by storm. Emmy Squared, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is serving up pan pizza with a crispy crust, chewy center, and topped with lots and lots of cheese. It’s spicy, it’s crispy, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Sydney Kramer

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.