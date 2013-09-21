The Emmys Are Tomorrow -- Here's What To Expect

On Sunday, the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in the television industry.
The show will feature a special tribute in memoriam of late actors James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith, presenters such as Jimmy Kimmel and Sofia Vergara, a performance by Carrie Underwood, and a segment honouring TV milestones from 1963.
But the night is all about the nominees.
To see who could be walking away with a golden statue, see below.
Or place your bets and print the ballot here.
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey,” PBS
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad,” AMC
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom,” HBO
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men,” AMC
Damian Lewis, “Homeland,” Showtime
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards,” Netflix
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Connie Britton, “Nashville,” ABC
Claire Danes, “Homeland,” Showtime
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey,” PBS
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel,” A&E
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men,” AMC
Kerry Washington, “Scandal,” ABC
Robin Wright, “House of Cards,” Netflix
COMEDY SERIES:
“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS
“Girls,” HBO
“Louie,” FX
“Modern Family,” ABC
“30 Rock,” NBC
“Veep,” HBO
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development,” Netflix
Louis C.K., “Louie,” FX
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies,” Showtime
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes,” Showtime
Jim Parsons, “Big Bang Theory,” CBS
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock,” NBC
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Lena Dunham, “Girls,” HBO
Laura Dern, “Enlightened,” HBO
Tiny Fey, “30 Rock,” NBC
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation,” NBC
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Adam Driver, “Girls,” HBO
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family,” ABC
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family,” ABC
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family,” ABC
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Tony Hale, “Veep,” HBO
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS
Jane Lynch, “Glee,” Fox
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family,” ABC
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family,” ABC
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime
Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock,” NBC
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep,” HBO
DRAMA SERIES:
“Breaking Bad,” AMC
“Downton Abbey,” PBS
“Homeland,” Showtime
“Game of Thrones,” HBO
“House of Cards,” Netflix
“Mad Men,” AMC
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire,” HBO
Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad,” AMC
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad,” AMC
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey,” PBS
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland,” Showtime
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad,” AMC
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey,” PBS
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife,” CBS
Morena Baccarin, “Homeland,” Showtime
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men,” AMC
LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE:
Michael Douglas, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO
Matt Damon, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO
Toby Jones, “The Girl,” HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End,” HBO
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector,” HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE:
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story,” FX
Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter,” Showtime
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector,” HBO
Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals,”
USA
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel
MINISERIES OR MOVIE:
“American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX
“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO
“Phil Spector,” HBO
“Political Animals,” USA
“The Bible,” History Channel
“Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel
HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM:
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol,” Fox
Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” NBC
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, “Project Runway,” Lifetime
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance,” Fox
Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste,” ABC
REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM:
“The Amazing Race,” CBS
“Dancing With the Stars,” ABC
“Project Runway,” Lifetime
“So You Think You Can Dance,” Fox
“Top Chef,” Bravo
“The Voice,” NBC
VARIETY SERIES:
“The Colbert Report,” Comedy Central
“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central
“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” NBC
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO
“Saturday Night Live,” NBC
WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES:
“The Colbert Report,” Comedy Central
“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central
“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC
“Portlandia,” IFC
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO
“Saturday Night Live,” NBC
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Margo Martindale, “The Americans,” FX
Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife,” CBS
Linda Cardellini, “Mad Men,” AMC
Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom,” HBO
Joan Cusack, “Shameless,” Showtime
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Nathan Lane, “The Good Wife,” CBS
Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife,” CBS
Rupert Friend, “Homeland,” Showtime
Robert Morse, “Mad Men,” AMC
Harry Hamlin, “Mad Men,” AMC
Dan Bucatinsky, “Scandal,” ABC
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES:
“Breaking Bad” (“Dead Freight”), AMC
“Breaking Bad (“Say My Name”),” AMC
“Downton Abbey,” PBS
“Game of Thrones,” HBO
“Homeland,” Showtime
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES:
“Boardwalk Empire,” HBO
“Breaking Bad,” AMC
“Downton Abbey,” PBS
“Homeland,” Showtime
“House of Cards,” Netflix
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS
Nathan Lane, “Modern Family,” ABC
Bobby Cannavale, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime
Louis C.K., “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Justin Timberlake, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Will Forte, “30 Rock,” NBC
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Molly Shannon, “Enlightened,” HBO
Dot-Marie Jones, “Glee,” Fox
Melissa Leo, “Louie,” FX
Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Elaine Stritch, “30 Rock,” NBC
WRITING FOR COMEDY SERIES:
“Episodes,” Showtime
“Louie,” FX
“The Office,” NBC
“30 Rock (“Hogcock!”),” NBC
“30 Rock (“Last Lunch”),” NBC
DIRECTING FOR COMEDY SERIES:
“Girls,” HBO
“Glee,” Fox
“Louie,” FX
“Modern Family,” ABC
“30 Rock,” NBC
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR MOVIE:
James Cromwell, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX
Zachary Quinto, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX
Scott Bakula, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO
John Benjamin Hickey, “The Big C: Hereafter,” Showtime
Peter Mullan, “Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR MOVIE:
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX
Imelda Staunton, “The Girl,” HBO
Charlotte Rampling, “Restless,” Sundance Channel
Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias,” Lifetime
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL:
“The Kennedy Center Honours,” CBS
“Louis C.K.: Oh My God,” HBO
“Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob,” HBO
“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One),” NBC
“12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief”
