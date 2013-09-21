The Emmys Are Tomorrow -- Here's What To Expect

On Sunday, the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in the television industry.

The show will feature a special tribute in memoriam of late actors James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith, presenters such as Jimmy Kimmel and Sofia Vergara, a performance by Carrie Underwood, and a segment honouring TV milestones from 1963.

But the night is all about the nominees.

To see who could be walking away with a golden statue, see below.

Or place your bets and print the ballot here.

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey,” PBS

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad,” AMC

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom,” HBO

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men,” AMC

Damian Lewis, “Homeland,” Showtime

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards,” Netflix

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Connie Britton, “Nashville,” ABC

Claire Danes, “Homeland,” Showtime

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey,” PBS

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel,” A&E

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men,” AMC

Kerry Washington, “Scandal,” ABC

Robin Wright, “House of Cards,” Netflix

COMEDY SERIES:

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

“Girls,” HBO

“Louie,” FX

“Modern Family,” ABC

“30 Rock,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development,” Netflix

Louis C.K., “Louie,” FX

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies,” Showtime

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes,” Showtime

Jim Parsons, “Big Bang Theory,” CBS

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock,” NBC

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Lena Dunham, “Girls,” HBO

Laura Dern, “Enlightened,” HBO

Tiny Fey, “30 Rock,” NBC

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation,” NBC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Adam Driver, “Girls,” HBO

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family,” ABC

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family,” ABC

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family,” ABC

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Tony Hale, “Veep,” HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

Jane Lynch, “Glee,” Fox

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family,” ABC

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family,” ABC

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock,” NBC

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep,” HBO

DRAMA SERIES:

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“Homeland,” Showtime

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“House of Cards,” Netflix

“Mad Men,” AMC

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire,” HBO

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad,” AMC

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad,” AMC

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey,” PBS

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland,” Showtime

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad,” AMC

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey,” PBS

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife,” CBS

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland,” Showtime

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men,” AMC

LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE:

Michael Douglas, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO

Matt Damon, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO

Toby Jones, “The Girl,” HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End,” HBO

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector,” HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE:

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story,” FX

Laura Linney, “The Big C: Hereafter,” Showtime

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector,” HBO

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals,”

USA

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel

MINISERIES OR MOVIE:

“American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX

“Behind the Candelabra,” HBO

“Phil Spector,” HBO

“Political Animals,” USA

“The Bible,” History Channel

“Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel

HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM:

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol,” Fox

Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” NBC

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, “Project Runway,” Lifetime

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance,” Fox

Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste,” ABC

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“The Amazing Race,” CBS

“Dancing With the Stars,” ABC

“Project Runway,” Lifetime

“So You Think You Can Dance,” Fox

“Top Chef,” Bravo

“The Voice,” NBC

VARIETY SERIES:

“The Colbert Report,” Comedy Central

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” NBC

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES:

“The Colbert Report,” Comedy Central

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC

“Portlandia,” IFC

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Margo Martindale, “The Americans,” FX

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife,” CBS

Linda Cardellini, “Mad Men,” AMC

Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom,” HBO

Joan Cusack, “Shameless,” Showtime

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Nathan Lane, “The Good Wife,” CBS

Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife,” CBS

Rupert Friend, “Homeland,” Showtime

Robert Morse, “Mad Men,” AMC

Harry Hamlin, “Mad Men,” AMC

Dan Bucatinsky, “Scandal,” ABC

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES:

“Breaking Bad” (“Dead Freight”), AMC

“Breaking Bad (“Say My Name”),” AMC

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“Homeland,” Showtime

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES:

“Boardwalk Empire,” HBO

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“Homeland,” Showtime

“House of Cards,” Netflix

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

Nathan Lane, “Modern Family,” ABC

Bobby Cannavale, “Nurse Jackie,” Showtime

Louis C.K., “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Justin Timberlake, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Will Forte, “30 Rock,” NBC

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Molly Shannon, “Enlightened,” HBO

Dot-Marie Jones, “Glee,” Fox

Melissa Leo, “Louie,” FX

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Elaine Stritch, “30 Rock,” NBC

WRITING FOR COMEDY SERIES:

“Episodes,” Showtime

“Louie,” FX

“The Office,” NBC

“30 Rock (“Hogcock!”),” NBC

“30 Rock (“Last Lunch”),” NBC

DIRECTING FOR COMEDY SERIES:

“Girls,” HBO

“Glee,” Fox

“Louie,” FX

“Modern Family,” ABC

“30 Rock,” NBC

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR MOVIE:

James Cromwell, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX

Zachary Quinto, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX

Scott Bakula, “Behind The Candelabra,” HBO

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Big C: Hereafter,” Showtime

Peter Mullan, “Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR MOVIE:

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” FX

Imelda Staunton, “The Girl,” HBO

Charlotte Rampling, “Restless,” Sundance Channel

Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias,” Lifetime

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL:

“The Kennedy Center Honours,” CBS

“Louis C.K.: Oh My God,” HBO

“Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob,” HBO

“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One),” NBC

“12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief”

