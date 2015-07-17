The 10 biggest snubs and surprises from the 2015 Emmy nominations

Getty Uzo Aduba and Cat Deeley announced the 2015 Emmy nominations.

It’s always fun to watch the announcement of the Emmy nominations in a room full of TV fans.

From their gasps and cheers, one can already see a list of those actors and shows the award show voters missed and who was able to skirt all predictions and make it onto the list.

In snubs, we saw that “Empire” star Terrence Howard was passed over, among others who deserved a crack at the Emmy.

Surprises included several first-time nominees, such as “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and “Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany.

Here’s Business Insider’s list of snubs and surprises from the 2015 Emmy Nominations:

Terrence Howard, 'Empire' (Fox) Terrence Howard plays the head of a music company on Fox's 'Empire.' Snub: The man not only played a dying president of a major record company and the patriarch of a family at odds, but he starred on the year's most successful series, Fox's 'Empire.' That wasn't enough to nab an Emmy nom? Kerry Washington, 'Scandal' (ABC) Kerry Washington was previously nominated twice for her role on ABC's 'Scandal.' Snub: After becoming the first Black actress to be nominated for a lead role in a drama series in 18 years, Kerry Washington was hot on the pursuit of being the first black woman to win the award. But, it seems that pursuit is now in the hands of 'How to Get Away With Murder's' Viola Davis and 'Empire's' Taraji P. Henson. Jeff Daniels, 'Newsroom' (HBO) Jeff Daniels played the lead anchor on a 24 hour news channel on HBO's 'Newsroom.' Surprise: 'Newsroom' got mixed reviews from critics and its portrayal of actual cable newsrooms was deemed suspect by the media. Plus, the series ended its run in December 2014. How are voters still thinking of Jeff Daniels' performance from 'Newsroom.' Julianna Margulies, 'The Good Wife' (CBS) Julianna Margulies has already won two Emmys for her role on CBS's 'The Good Wife.' Snub: Have Emmy voters capped Julianna Margulies at just two wins? This year, the actress didn't even make the nominations list. Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan' (Showtime) Liev Schreiber plays a 'fixer' for the rich and famous on Showtime's 'Ray Donovan.' Surprise: Talk about timing. 'Ray Donovan' started its third season on July 12. With pre-promotion, Emmy voters were reminded about the series again. This would be the first time, after two seasons, that Liev Schreiber has been nominated for an Emmy for the role. Ruth Wilson, 'The Affair' (Showtime) Ruth Wilson won the Golden Globe earlier this year for Showtime's 'The Affair.' Snub: 'The Affair' star Ruth Wilson is the reigning Golden Globe winner for actress in a drama and yet didn't even get nominated for the Emmy. The love affair must be over for Emmy voters. Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish' (ABC) Anthony Anderson earned his first Emmy nomination for ABC's 'Black-ish.' Surprise: 'Black-ish' was certainly a show that got a lot of buzz for its name and references to race, but Anthony Anderson's nomination comes as a welcome change for the category. This is his first Emmy nomination. Tatiana Maslany, 'Orphan Black' (BBC America) Tatiana Maslany won the Golden Globe for 'Orphan Black' in 2014. Surprise: 'Orphan Black' fans should be pretty excited that the show's star Tatiana Maslany has finally broken through to the Emmys. She had already won the Golden Globe for the role in 2014. Michelle Dockery, 'Downton Abbey' (PBS) 'Downton Abbey's' Michelle Dockery has been nominated for an Emmy for three years in a row. Snub: Michelle Dockery has been nominated for three years in a row for 'Downton Abbey.' With its final season to go, will she get one last chance at the win next year? Lizzy Caplan, 'Masters of Sex' (Showtime) Lizzy Caplan was nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for 'Masters of Sex.' Snub: 'Masters of Sex' fans are probably scratching their heads over Lizzy Caplan being passed over for an Emmy this year after her breakthrough nomination last year.

