The 18 Biggest Snubs And Surprises Of The Emmy Nominations

Kevin Spacey was tapped for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his starring role in ‘House of Cards.’

The 65th Primetime Emmy award nominations weren’t without a little drama.



Netflix’s original series “House of Cards” made award show history as the first program delivered online to earn an Emmy nod — squeezing “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Newsroom,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Americans” out of the crowded Drama category.

“American Horror Story,” FX’s little-miniseries-that-could, picked up an impressive 17 nominations.

