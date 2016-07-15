Here are the biggest snubs of the 2016 Emmy nominations

With more television shows and platforms than ever before, The Television Academy, which votes on the Emmys, is faced with a lot of hard decisions.

Naturally, each year there’s a ton of deserving actors, writers, producers, and shows that end up without a nomination. But the snubs for our favourites don’t get any easier to digest each year, as evidenced by the 2016 Emmy nominations announced Thursday.

This list includes the shutouts of genre shows “The Walking Dead,” Jessica Jones,” and “Daredevil.” There was also some disrespect to the ladies, including “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Broad City,” and “Orange Is the New Black.” And where in the world is Jim Parsons?

Here’s a look at the biggest snubs of the 2016 Emmy nominations:

Rachel Bloom and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW) Scott Everett White/The CW 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom There are few shows that can come out of development hell at one network, repackage themselves, and then emerge as masterful as 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.' That's what it did after being passed over by Showtime, then moving to its sister network The CW. This show brings together rom-com writing with original musical performances by some pretty talented actors. Plus, Bloom won the Golden Globe, people! 'The Walking Dead' (AMC) The Associated Press With plenty of nods to its makeup effects, 'The Walking Dead' has still yet to be honored for its total package. We used to blame it on the fact that the TV Academy wasn't into genre TV, but 'Game of Thrones' has the most nominations this year. So what's going on? 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' (TBS) TBS 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' did nab a writing nomination, but it failed to break into the late-night/variety show boys' club for a show nom. That's absolutely ridiculous. There is no other voice as certain, as topical, and as hilarious as host Samantha Bee. She and her team are really calling B.S. on everyone that deserves it. That fearlessness should have been recognised. Jim Parsons, 'The Big Bang Theory' Sonja Flemming / CBS Has Jim Parsons hit the max with four wins? Last time we checked, he's still on the most-watched comedy on TV. 'Orange Is the New Black' (Netflix) Netflix It's hard to believe that it was a total shutout for 'OITNB.' People like to say that there's the family you're born into and then there's the family you choose. But what about the family you get locked up with? 'Orange Is the New Black' tackles that question every season to hilarious, but also heartbreaking, conclusions. That was clear on the most recent season that amplified the problems we're having today with race. When we forget that we're supposed to take care of each other, someone will be left behind. 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (CBS) CBS Stephen Colbert is still a top voice in late night, but the TV Academy didn't see fit to honour his first year at the 'Late Show' desk. It's clearly a snub, because he's bringing such a unique take on the day's news and constantly puts himself out on a limb for what he believes. That's a little more substantive than playing games with celebrities or starting a viral video about twerking. 'Broad City' (Comedy Central) 'Broad City' has consistently delivered hilarious, unique, and totally spot-on takes on young life in New York City. This last season was one of its best to date and really stretched itself to have an overall arc -- an advantage of knowing it had already been renewed for another season. Yet the TV Academy has still not been clued in on them. Gina Rodriguez, 'Jane the Virgin' (The CW) Gina Rodriguez on 'Jane the Virgin.' Once again, Gina Rodriguez didn't get nominated for her work on The CW's 'Jane the Virgin.' With one win and two nominations from the more internationally minded Golden Globes, it's beginning to look like the TV Academy is immune to Jane's charms. Constance Wu, 'Fresh Off the Boat' ABC/Tyler Golden Constance Wu plays the multifaceted and hilarious mum and wife. She brings such a quirky and unique take on the role -- whether she's trying to get her kids to clean up or she's masterminding a neighbourhood board coup. Plus, her comedic timing is really masterful. Gael García Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle' Amazon Gael García Bernal is a wonder in the part of young composer Rodrigo on 'Mozart in the Jungle.' He encapsulates that strange spirit, endless drive, and random behaviour of an artist perfectly. Kerry Washington, 'Scandal' (ABC) ABC/Eric McCandless It feels unfortunate that Kerry Washington doesn't seem to be in the running for an Emmy nomination for 'Scandal.' She probably finished out her toughest two seasons on the ABC drama, which dealt with being kidnapped and then the PTSD afterward that pushed her to murderous levels. This year, she did get a nomination for the HBO movie 'Confirmation,' but that's just not the same. 'Casual' (Hulu) Hulu This Hulu standout is still one of the most unique takes on relationships in comedy (and drama). Things are always complicated and the way it goes about simplifying things isn't simple at all. There's just really rich story here about a family and the people that come into and out of their lives -- sometimes for just one night. 'Jessica Jones' (Netflix) MYLES ARONOWITZ/NETFLIX 'Jessica Jones' had one of the most captivating storylines about control and abuse set in a superhero world. Add to that Krysten Ritter and David Tennant's superb performances and it just feels like a big miss here. 'Daredevil' (Netflix) Patrick Harbron/Netflix While we're talking Marvel series, 'Daredevil' should have gotten some Emmy love, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.