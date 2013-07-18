'American Horror Story' Leads Emmy Nominations WIth 17 Nods, A Complete List

The 65th Primetime Emmy award nominations were revealed early Thursday morning in Los Angeles, with FX’s “American Horror Story” leading the way with 17 nods.



The Netflix series “House of Cards” made history for receiving the first top Emmy nod for a program delivered online, not on TV.

The trophies will be given out Sunday, Sept. 22.

Here is the list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Parade’s End”

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Laura Linney, “The Big C Hereafter”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

OUTSTANDING REALITY HOST

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Heidi Klum/Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”

Betty White, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers”

Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Laura Dern, “Enlightened”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR MOVIE

“American Horror Story: Asylum”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“The Bible”

“Phil Spector”

“Political Animals”

“Top of the Lake”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Girls”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“30 Rock”

“Veep”

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire”

Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Morena Baccarin, “Homeland”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

