Celebrities Cheer And Jeer On Twitter Over Emmy Nominations And Snubs

Sofia Vergara celebrated her Emmy nod in Mykonos by posting a swimsuit selfie.

Emmy nominations



came out this morning.While “American Horror Story” is leading the pack with 17 nominations, a few of Netflix’s original series nabbed nods in the race along with actress Kerry Washington for her ABC series “Scandal.”

Celebs are responding with praise and scrutiny to the nominations, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Here’s what the nominees and snubbed actors have to say:

The “Modern Family” cast had a lot to say with five of its actors nominated across the board.

The amount of love and support we continue to get every year for Modern Family is amazing. Thank you! — Rico Rodriguez (@StarringRico) July 18, 2013

Gracias to Modern Family,to my cast ,to my fans!!!! Celebrating in Mykonos! http://t.co/syCbroMJTf — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) July 18, 2013

Congratulations to my fellow cast and crew members on their Emmy nominations. I have THE best job on TV. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) July 18, 2013

In a statement, Ty Burrell:

“I am honored and humbly surprised that this good fortune continues. I’ve never had something so wonderful happen 4 years in a row before, other than winning the NY state lottery from 1993 to 97.”

Jimmy Fallon responded to his late night show getting nominated:

We had a great year. Congrats to everyone at Late Night. We work so hard. #Emmy — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 18, 2013

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul was nominated for supporting actor. Last year, he won his first Emmy.

The love this morning has been unreal. Thank you so much for the undying support for me and for Breaking Bad. Love u all. #Emmys — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 18, 2013

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) was surprised by the news while creator Shonda Rhimes congratulated her stars on their Emmy nods.