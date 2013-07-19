Celebrities Cheer And Jeer On Twitter Over Emmy Nominations And Snubs

Kirsten Acuna
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara celebrated her Emmy nod in Mykonos by posting a swimsuit selfie.

Emmy nominations

came out this morning.While “American Horror Story” is leading the pack with 17 nominations, a few of Netflix’s original series nabbed nods in the race along with actress Kerry Washington for her ABC series “Scandal.” 

Celebs are responding with praise and scrutiny to the nominations, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Here’s what the nominees and snubbed actors have to say:

The “Modern Family” cast had a lot to say with five of its actors nominated across the board.

In a statement, Ty Burrell:

“I am honored and humbly surprised that this good fortune continues. I’ve never had something so wonderful happen 4 years in a row before, other than winning the NY state lottery from 1993 to 97.”

Jimmy Fallon responded to his late night show getting nominated:

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul was nominated for supporting actor. Last year, he won his first Emmy.

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) was surprised by the news while creator Shonda Rhimes congratulated her stars on their Emmy nods.