Here are all the nominees for the 2016 Emmy Awards

Presenters Anthony Anderson, of “black-ish,”
and Lauren Graham, of “Gilmore Girls,” are announcing the nominees for the 68th Emmy Awards on Thursday morning.
The Emmys will air Sunday, September 18, on ABC, with late-night personality Jimmy Kimmel as the host.
We will update this list of the 2016 nominees as they are announced live.
Here are the nominees:
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kyle Chandler – “Bloodline”
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schrieber – “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Claire Danes – “Homeland”
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder”
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire”
Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black”
Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Robin Wright – “House of Cards”
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Bryan Cranston – “All the Way”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
Idris Elba – “Luther”
Cuba Gooding Jr. – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”
Courtney B. Vance – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
NOW WATCH: Adnan Syed from the podcast ‘Serial’ has been granted a new trial
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.