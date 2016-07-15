Here are all the nominees for the 2016 Emmy Awards

Presenters Anthony Anderson, of “black-ish,”

and Lauren Graham, of “Gilmore Girls,” are announcing the nominees for the 68th Emmy Awards on Thursday morning.

The Emmys will air Sunday, September 18, on ABC, with late-night personality Jimmy Kimmel as the host.

We will update this list of the 2016 nominees as they are announced live.

Here are the nominees:

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyle Chandler – “Bloodline”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schrieber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes – “Homeland”

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Bryan Cranston – “All the Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba – “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr. – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

