BY THE NUMBERS: 'Game of Thrones' leads list of Emmy nominations with 24 nods

Just one year after collecting 19 Emmy nominations, the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” returned with an even stronger showing at Thursday’s presentation of the 67th Emmy Award Nominations, boasting a field-leading 24 nominations altogether. “American Horror Story” had the second-highest series total with 17 nominations.

In total network nominations, HBO continued to dominate the Emmy field, racking up a leading 126 nominations — up significantly from its field-leading total of 99 nominations at last year’s Emmys. In a distant second place, ABC managed to bring in 42 nominations.

Here is a list of the nominees by series and network (via THR):

Nominations by series (three or more)

Game of Thrones 24

American Horror Story: Freak Show 19

Olive Kitteridge 13

Bessie 12

House of Cards 11

Mad Men 11

Transparent 11

American Crime 10

Boardwalk Empire 10

Veep 9

Dancing With the Stars 8

Downton Abbey 8

The Oscars 8

Saturday Night Live 8

So You Think You Can Dance 8

Wolf Hall 8

Better Call Saul 7

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief 7

Houdini 7

Inside Amy Schumer 7

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck 7

SNL 40th Anniversary Special 7

Silicon Valley 7

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 7

The Big Bang Theory 7

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 6

Key & Peele 6

Late Show With David Letterman 6

Louie 6

Modern Family 6

The Voice 6

Homeland 5

The Knick 5

The Simpsons 5

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown 4

Citizenfour 4

The Colbert Report 4

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart 4

Deadliest Catch 4

Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways 4

The Good Wife 4

Gotham 4

The Honorable Woman 4

The Last Man on Earth 4

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4

Orange Is the New Black 4

Project Runway 4

The Walking Dead 4

The Amazing Race 3

Empire 3

57th Annual Grammy Awards 3

Daredevil 3

Masters of Sex 3

Parks and Recreation 3

Penny Dreadful 3

Peter Pan Live 3

The Roosevelts: An Intimate History 3

The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe 3

Sons of Anarchy 3

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Live From Lincoln Center) 3

Texas Rising 3

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 3

68th Annual Tony Awards 3

24: Live Another Day 3

2 Broke Girls 3

By network (three or more)

HBO 126

ABC 42

CBS 41

NBC 41

FX Networks 38

Fox 35

Netflix 34

PBS 29

Comedy Central 25

AMC 24

Showtime 18

Amazon Instant Video 12

History 11

Lifetime 10

Discovery Channel 7

Cinemax 5

CNN 5

Starz 5

Cartoon Network 4

Disney Channel 4

National Geographic Channel 4

SundanceTV 4

Adult Swim 3

Bravo 3

The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, will air September 20 on FOX from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

